Jonathan 'Foodgod' Cheban is involved in the breakdown of a sketchy burger chain

The artist, formerly known as Jonathan Cheban, fell victim to the catastrophic collapse of a supposedly sketchy burger chain, as Page Six learned.

And we were told that his lawyers couldn’t even find the owners to sue them. Kim Kardashian’s BFF culinary guru Foodgod became the face of what appeared to be a booming nationwide brand, Burgerim, last year. On Instgram he published numerous reviews of the place and wrote: “HOLY BURGERS! I love this spot @officialburgerim. WHO WILL SHARE THIS WITH ME? “He even brought Kardashian, who was snapped from a place in Woodland Hills, California and quoted in the press as saying,” It tastes so good! “(Kardashian has no formal connection to the company, we are told.)

But now Foodgod has left behind a legal letter that breaks the bond with the brand. A new report claims the company has aggressively hired inexperienced franchisees – with no significant plans to actually run the business after they exceed the franchise fee. According to the report, many of the alleged victims were “teachers, cooks, accountants (and police officers)”, many of whom drained savings and retirement accounts to pay their fees.

The report in the restaurant business describes “an aggressive sales organization that has convinced more than 1,200 people of tens of thousands of dollars.” 200 locations were opened within four years – almost all of them are now closed. In Cheban’s legal letter, his lawyer demanded that Burgerim “pay all the amounts owed (Foodgod)” and that he stop and stop using his picture or “make statements that Mr. Cheban is responsible for”).

His lawyer Steve Mandell informed us that this is now a “standard situation”, but the owner “apparently has left the country”. Burgerim could not be reached for comment.