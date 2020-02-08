Jonathan Drouin from Canadiens was able to return on Saturday against Maple Leafs

BROSSARD, Que. – In the 85 days since Jonathan Drouin went down with a left wrist wound requiring surgery to repair a torn tendon, the Montreal Canadiens collapsed a 15-17-3 record and stopped from sitting comfortably in a playoff place to fight to keep their vague late season hoping for life.

If you said they missed him, it would be very low. Drouin started the season with seven goals and eight assists, and placed at least one point in 13 of his first 17 games.

But it wasn’t just what the Ste. Agathe, Que., Native was in violation that helped the Canadians get a strong start to their season. Drouin played top minutes, committed defense and gave the group a lot of energy.

Now there’s a chance that Drouin would play when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Canadiens at the Bell Center on Saturday.

That is at least what Montreal Julien, Montreal coach hopes for.

“In the case of Jonathan, we don’t know yet,” said Julien during his Saturday morning availability, which took place while Drouin was skating with various players who chose to participate in the team’s optional training.

“It’s something we should talk to our trainers about, but the decision is up to him. It’s something we’re waiting to see.”

It will amount to how much pain and stiffness Drouin can tolerate because, as Julien noted, he is completely healed from the operation.

“At the moment the wrist is about how much he can do with it and everything else and how comfortable (he is),” said Julien.

It is a decision that is taken closer at 7.15 pm. ET puck drop, but take it as a good sign that Drouin was not on the ice after training with expected scratches Jordan Weal and Christian Folin. Ryan Poehling also skated after training, but the Canadiens announced shortly after that he had been assigned to their AHL branch, the Laval Rocket.

Paul Byron was also in that group, who started practicing again for the first time since 13 December.

Byron sustained a knee injury in the same game in which Drouin perished – a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on November 15. He was operated on November 19 and made only one performance in December before he was closed again.

“We’ll see how it goes, but it’s good news for us,” said Julien. “We are delighted to see him on the ice with us too. He has always been an important player for us and we have missed him so far this year, so it’s nice to see us back on the ice. “

A player who has not been on the ice for at least a few days is Shea Weber, the captain of the Canadiens who sustained an injury to the lower body in a 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

The severity of Weber’s injury is still unknown.

“It’s still the same – the swelling prevents us from getting a real diagnosis of his injury and that’s what we’re waiting for,” the coach said. “Once that has happened, you can take a closer look.”

Weber had 13 goals and 34 points and had appeared this season in 55 of the 56 games of Montreal. In the team’s only game without him on Thursday, the Canadiens defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in the extension.

In that competition, several Canadians had to deal with a flu virus that started working for the team a week ago. Some still feel the effects, so the Montreal versus Toronto Maple Leafs have yet to be confirmed.

“There are so many question marks for men here, I have to put the puzzle together, believe it or not, this afternoon,” said Julien. “I have my game card on my desk and it is now empty.”

But he hopes to fill it with the name of Drouin, among other things.