Jonathan Cheban joins All In Challenge, obtain to hot dining establishments

Foodgod is becoming a member of stars like Robert De Niro, Drake and Leonardo DiCaprio by introducing his name to the All In Problem.

The guy previously recognised as Jonathan Cheban completely announced to Web site 6 on Thursday that he’ll be giving a enthusiast the chance to dine with him at a swanky restaurant in New York, Los Angeles, Miami or Chicago when it reopens for support.

“I experienced to be resourceful with my possess Foodgod challenge,” he reported. “Whoever wins, I’m heading to acquire them out to meal with the Foodgod at a person of the best dining establishments in the nation … I’m likely to fly them in to have supper with me at whatever cafe they select.”

The 46-yr-aged foodie’s cafe picks are Cipriani, Capture, Nobu, Carbone, Craig’s, Key 112, Komodo, Papi Steak, Tao and RPM Steak.

He will also give the winner $1,000 to expend at every single of the other dining establishments to use at their leisure.

“They’ll be equipped to wander in through the back again-door entrance like Jennifer Aniston at Craig’s and sit with the operator,” he spelled out. He’ll protected reservations for the winner for each and every cafe, and also teased that 1 of his VIP friends — Kim Kardashian is his greatest mate — could end by when they dine in LA.

Foodgod’s hoping that individuals will return to restaurants as shortly as the country’s remain-home orders are lifted to rejuvenate business.

“The dining establishments [in Miami] are anxious to do some variety of open with distancing,” he instructed Web page Six earlier this week. “They’ve already skipped the entire spring break, Passover and Easter crowds this year.”

Philadelphia 76ers minority proprietor Michael Rubin launched the obstacle before this thirty day period and will be donating all proceeds to America’s Food stuff Fund, No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels. A range of A-listers have presently committed to offering their supporters at the time-in-a-life span encounters.

Foodgod kicked off his charitable giving very last week when he delivered a truck comprehensive of beverages to Miami’s Mount Sinai Clinic and College of Miami Health Heart.