Jonas Brothers Ride in Vegas in the alternative video 'What a Man Gotta Do'

Just days after the release of their clip “What a Man Gotta Do”, Jonas Brothers released an alternative clip for the song. In this version, entitled “Vegas Ride”, the trio huddles in the back seat of a car driving on the Las Vegas Strip while they perform the single. The entire video involves jostling and swapping seats in the car as iconic landmarks pass through the windows.

Last week, Jonas Brothers shared the official video for “What a Man Gotta Do”. The video pays homage to retro films like Risky Business, Grease and Say Anything, and presents appearances by those close to the group, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

“What a Man Gotta Do” follows the holiday single from the trio “Like It’s Christmas” and the collaboration Diplo “Lonely”. The group – which paused in 2013 – reformed in 2019 for their first studio album in a decade, Happiness beginsand the Amazon Prime documentary Chasing Happiness. The group’s recent single “Sucker” is nominated for the Grammy for best pop / group performance duo and the group will perform during the MusiCares 2020 Person of the Year Tribute, which pays tribute to Aerosmith on January 24. .