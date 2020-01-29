Jonas Brothers' performance with the Grammy 2020 video

The Jonas Brothers came to the Grammy stage for the first time in more than ten years on Sunday evening. The brothers, who are looking for the best pop duo / group performance, sang a new song entitled “Five More Minutes” before performing “What a Man Gotta Do”. During a Shazam video, the brothers revealed that the songs would be part of an ‘upcoming album’. Did you hear that? Another album from Jonas Brothers is in the making! Kevin, Joe and Nick looked into their element as they entered the stage in golden outfits. Of course, they had the support of their respective wives, also known as the “J Sisters,” while they encouraged them in the crowd. Kevin even leaned to kiss Danielle while he was on the main stage with his brothers.

The last time the brothers visited the Grammys together was completely back in 2010 before their disintegration in 2013. Much has changed since then. After they announced their reunion last year, the brothers released a documentary, released a new album and went on tour. With the release of their new songs and the recent announcement of their residence in Las Vegas, it seems that they are not going to slow down quickly.