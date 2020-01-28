Jon Voight asks the Americans to pray for Trump In Powerful Video

In Hollywood’s liberal world, you rarely find an actor brave enough to risk his career by publicly supporting President Donald Trump. That makes it so refreshingly impressive that Oscar winner Jon Voight does just that!

Voight calls for prayers for Trump

Voight posted a video on Twitter on Friday calling on the Americans to pray for President Trump.

“Now listen, my American countrymen. The president is in great danger from this radical left-wing group. I say radical because this group only has dirty lies and distortions of the powerful truths that were written, ”said Voight in the video.

“The truth, my friends, the truth that contains the greatest scripture that is the Declaration of Independence. We as a nation have regained this with President Trump. And what does the left want to do? To crush the nation of God’s glory, ”Voight went on to describe the Democrats’ efforts as“ shame on humanity and shame on people in the United States of America ”. Then he beat the “disgusting lies” of the left against President Trump.

We call on our highest prayers and ask Jesus, Moses and all Saints to save the truth that has been crushed by these cruel individuals of the left, and ask God to put his hands on and bless this nation of the United States and protect the truth for our President Donald Trump so that he can continue his legacy as one of our greatest presidents, ”added Voight.

Tell the truth pic.twitter.com/Sqa3HjYGuz

– Jon Voight (@jonvoight), January 24, 2020

Voight has already publicly supported Trump

This is not the first time that Voight has publicly supported the President. He previously referred to Trump as the “greatest president of this century” and to say that the Democratic Party “no longer represents America”.

In September, Voight posted a video on Twitter describing the Democrats’ impeachment efforts as “a war on truth.”

“War. This is a war against the truths. This is a war against the highest noble who defended our country and made us safe and great again,” said Voight at the time. “Let me stand by our president. Let go we all stand with our President Trump at a time when such bad words are trying to impeachment. “

This is war pic.twitter.com/NbHIzbyr4O

– Jon Voight (@jonvoight) September 27, 2019

The left’s impeachment efforts are threatening and Hollywood liberals are tightening their game against the president. It is time that more conservative celebrities have the courage to do what Voight has been doing for months and publicly express their support for our President.