Jon Rahm wins the Most Watched 87th Masters

Over the first three rounds, volatile weather conditions, which saw heavy winds, cold rain, a fallen tree, and suspensions, gave way for a beautiful Sunday in Augusta, Georgia. In the end, Jon Rahm was the last man standing, winning the 87th Masters Tournament at Augusta National, finishing a marathon 30 holes on Sunday for his fourth win of the year and his second major title.

Rahm’s first major title came at the 2021 U.S. Open. His win at Augusta vaulted him to number one in the World Golf Rankings. Rahm became the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters, joining Sergio Garcia, Seve Ballesteros, and Jose Maria Olazabal.

Rahm finished four shots clear of Phil Mickelson, who made an improbable run on the final day, shooting a 65. He became the oldest player in Masters’ history at age 52 to place in the top five.

Tied with Mickelson was Brooks Koepka, who began Sunday with a four-shot cushion. However, he didn’t finish his third round strongly and struggled to a 75 in the final round. Also in the mix was Jordan Spieth, who shot a 66, tying Patrick Reed and Russell Henley for fourth place.

The battle between Rahm and Koepka started on the seventh hole of the third round with a two-shot swing in Rahm’s favor after a birdie to Koepka’s bogey. Koepka’s lead was down to two in a blink of an eye. After birdies on the eighth, both players failed to convert a single birdie the rest of the way, keeping Koepka up two heading into the final 18 holes.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler was never a major factor, struggling on the greens most of the weekend. He finished tied for 10th at two-under par. Jordan Spieth was within two shots of the lead, but a bogey on the 18th ended his hopes of the title. Mickelson shot a 65 and posted the clubhouse lead while the final group was just beginning the back nine.

Koepka dominated with 13 birdies and an eagle of his first 44 holes but couldn’t get anything to drop over the final 22. Tied heading into the sixth hole of the final round, Koepka bogeyed, and the game was on, all tied with 12 to play. Rahm went up by two after a birdie on the 8th and went up three after Koepka bogeyed the 12th. A remarkable recovery from the pine straw, which lead to birdie and another Koepka bogey, put Rahm up by four.

What began ominously for Rahm in the form of a double bogey on the first hole on Thursday turned into a dramatic win for Rahm. It was fitting that the victory came on what would have been Ballesteros’ 66th birthday.

Rahm heads into the remainder of the season first in the FedEx Cup points, with Scottie Scheffler and Rory Mcilroy, who missed the cut, chasing him in the official world golf rankings.

Rahm now has his sights set on winning another major this season. He will have three more chances at the PGA Championship May 18-21, the U.S. Open June 15-18, and The Open Championship July 20-23.