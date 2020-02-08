Jon Peters broke up with Pamela Anderson about text

An old-fashioned relationship ended with the contemporary melodrama.

Pamela Anderson’s stunning 12-day marriage with former sweetheart Jon Peters ended via text message.

The “Baywatch” bomb-converted activist spent only five days with Peters before stopping their link with a text message, Us Weekly reports, and retiring to her home in Canada for half their short bond.

The crazy couple tied the knot on January 20 at Shutters on the Beach hotel in Santa Monica, California.

They have never completed official paperwork to legalize their union.

Peters, 74, who regretted the marriage, sent a text message to the wedding.

The text described their “beautiful amazing love festival” but read: “This whole marriage thing … scared me.”

“It made me realize that at the age of 74 I need a simple, peaceful life and not an international love affair,” he wrote. “That’s why I think the best thing we can do is go away for a few days and maybe you should go back to Canada, we did it.” The world knows we did it and I think we must go our own way now. I hope you can forgive me. “

The “A Star Is Born” producer may not want the former Playboy playmate in his bed, but he still wants her in his next movie, “Private Dancer.”

52-year-old Anderson responded with an emoji with a face-to-throw-and-kiss and “I forgive you.”

An insider told us that after the wedding the couple stayed in Peters’ house until January 24 and Anderson later flew to Canada. Then she went to Los Angeles on January 29. The next day Peters sent his mission “Dear Pam”.

In the end, Peters may have had a mistress: his money.

“Jon has produced films all his life and has made a considerable fortune, which is for his children,” a source told the US. “He realized that marrying Pam could influence that and that he was in no way willing to take that risk.”

The marriage was the fifth for both.

