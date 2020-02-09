Jon Jones Squeaks by Dominick Reyes

Jon Jones defended the light heavyweight title tonight at UFC 247, but the fight could have been won for Dominick Reyes.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Round one

Both men came out aggressively and Jones had a standstill. Reyes fired a few times when Jones pushed forward. Reyes marked Jones with a nice link that put him on the floor for a moment. Jones recovered and fired a few blows, but Reyes continued to throw his own blows. Jones threatened a couple of head butts late in the frame. The repetition showed that Reyes put Jones on the mat when he got out of balance and was hit on the chest.

Round two

Reyes did not come with a violent commotion long after lap two, but it did not look like Jones had eaten too many shots. Jones started to step on the thigh and / or knee. Jones accelerated and put himself under pressure later in the lap. Reyes planted a nice left shot in the last minute of the round and a hard kick later.

Round three

Reyes threw some good punches at the start of round three and while Jones defended well he didn’t offer much in return. Jones continued to fire kicks on Reyes’ legs. Jones shot in with a few minutes, but Reyes pushed the TD. Jones pushed forward in the last few minutes and shortly before it ended he missed with a flying knee.

Round four

Jones shot into the picture early but was unable to hold Reyes down for more than a moment. Jones didn’t hunt for a takedown soon after, but Reyes defended. Jones continued to push forward and Reyes’ production declined. Jones put a hard left hook just before the end of the round.

Round five

Reyes fired and Jones countered with a takedown. Reyes quickly jumped to his feet and Jones continued forward. Reyes tried to counter, but Jones continued to offer more output. Jones flew in kicks at the last minute, but none of them found his goal.

Here are the results from UFC 247 that took place in Houston, Texas.

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest MMA Frenzy MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

Jon Jones def. Dominick Reyes on unanimous decision (48-47 48-47, 49-46)

Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian on TKO (punches) R3, 1:03

Justin Tafa def. Juan Adams on TKO (punches) R1, 1:59

Dan Ige def. Mirsad Bektic by split decision (29-28, 228-29, 29-28)

Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Trevin defeated Giles. James Krause by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Andrea Lee on unanimous decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Kalinn Williams def. Alex Morono on TKO (punches) R1, 0:27

Mario Bautista def. Miles Johns on TKO (strikes) R2, 1:41

Youssef defeated Zalal. Austin Lingo on unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Andre Ewell def. Jonathan Martinez on split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Travel Newson def. Domingo Pilarte on TKO (punches) R1, 0:38