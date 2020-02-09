Jon Jones says he will “upset Dominick Reyes” even if they fight “1000 times”

Jon Jones The UFC light heavyweight title was barely held on Saturday, and the judges’ score was heavily criticized on the Internet. But in spite of the fact that many people helped in his fight Dominick Reyes For the challenger, “Bones” insists that the challenger has lost.

Jones says he will beat Reyes 1,000 times

Reyes threatened Jones with violent punches, and he appeared to be the best champion on many of their distinctive exchanges in the first three rounds. Jones had more success in rounds four and five and he also took Reyes down a few times.

After the fight, “Bones” kept the 205 crown with 48-47, 48-47, 49-46. But the consensus seems to be that Reyes should have ended Jones’ reign.

Well, when Jones later spoke to the media, he couldn’t be stopped from insisting that he win the fight. Here are some statements from the polarization fighter (quotes about MMA fighting):

“I don’t think he was disregarded,” said Jones. “I was abolished. He didn’t get takedowns. I got his back. At some point I checked. In the fifth lap I was surprised at the difference in performance we had. I have to watch the fight. It is difficult to speak with confidence if I have not followed the fight. “

“I think I have shown the difference between a champion and an exceptional competitor. He had all the tools. But something special happens when it’s time for the champion to present itself. You saw it in the fifth round tonight. “

“I don’t think Dominick had any excuses to lose tonight,” said Jones. “He lost. It was tight, but it means that only horseshoes and hand grenades count. He can try 1,000 times and I think I’ll annoy him every time.”

So there is a chance that some of these comments may not go down well with Reyes’ followers or people who have never loved Jones so much. Especially since Reyes was a massive outsider who could beat Jones, and it looks like most people think he did. In addition, Jones narrowly passed Thiago Santos in July.

Jones – Reyes 2?

Apart from the rating, it will now be interesting to see if the UFC wants to book a rematch. When asked about this possibility, Jones said the following:

“It’s my job to take on the toughest challenges. That’s what a champion is about. I fought twice (Daniel Cormier) and had no problem signing the contract. I fought Alexander Gustafsson twice and had no problem with the Sign the contract. If people want to see me fight Dominick again, it’s up to Dana White to make it happen. “

So we’ll see what happens. At the moment there is no obvious fight for Jones at 205 other than a rematch with Reyes.