Jon Jones retains his light heavyweight title

For the second direct fight, Jon Jones was pushed as if he had never been pushed into the Octagon before.

And for the second time in a row he left as a UFC light heavyweight champion.

Jones set a new UFC record with his 14th title win and prevailed against Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision at UFC 247. The fight was the main event from Houston and was broadcast live on ESPN + Pay-per-View.

STILL THE CHAMP.

@JonnyBones receives unanimous decision! # UFC247 pic.twitter.com/V1hGZOUjI3

– UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

Many wondered if this was for Jones as the front runner. Reyes controlled much of the fight, but “Bones” got over the storm and rallied for victory.

His 14th win in a title fight broke a tie with Georges St-Pierre.

At the start of the fight, Reyes showed his strength and caught Jones.

ROCKED! 😱 @ DomReyes releases the champion in R1 early! # UFC247 pic.twitter.com/rYykH9nPQb

– UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

Shevchenko dominates the retention of title

Valentina Shevchenko showed why she is the dominant female flyweight in the UFC and ended the third round with Katlyn Chookagian. With the win, Shevchenko earned her third successful title defense.

💃🏆💃 @ BulletValentina # UFC247 pic.twitter.com/2lZxcwHMcL

– UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

Shevchenko extended her current winning streak to five in a row. Her last loss came in 2017 over Split’s decision to Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title.

STILL DOMINANT. 🏆

🇰🇬 @BulletValentina defends the throne! # UFC247

Get the E + PPV ➡️ https://t.co/AjIbEjcpmG # UFC247 pic.twitter.com/f0SiFOtZxn

– UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

Justin Tafa ended Juan Adams’ night early when the heavyweight scored his first UFC victory.

Tafa, a former rugby star, dropped Adams on the way to victory in the first round.

Watch out HWs!

J @Justin_Tafa ​​is part of # UFC247! pic.twitter.com/t6i7UBgcgN

– UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

Dan Ige decided against Mirsad Bektic for the fifth time in a row. Ige improved to 5-1 with the UFC as he hasn’t lost since his 2018 debut.

50K Ige! Dynam @ DynamiteDan808 takes the split decision win at # UFC247! pic.twitter.com/IpkVaoBgav

– UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

At the start of the main card, Derrick Lewis won over Ilir Latifi by decision.

Seriously, who said @TheBeast_UFC that they can do that ?! 😱 # UFC247 pic.twitter.com/bJASk3cWan

– UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

Lewis landed some big hits in the heavyweight battle, but Latifi showed his tenacity again by surviving all three rounds.

🗣️ With unanimous decision! @TheBeast_UFC defends home turf at # UFC247! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/ogdJw2nSj5

– UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

Big Time ends part of the preliminary ESPN rounds

Trevin Giles ended the preliminary round on ESPN with a split decision against James Krause. Lauren Murphy also deserved a breakup and defeated Andrea Lee.

⏰ Two Texans do the 15 on home turf!

Murphy and Lee walk the distance, who do you think has overcome it? 🤔 # UFC247 pic.twitter.com/l3qqJwbKEd

– UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

Khaos Williams lived up to his name and defeated Alex Morono in welterweight in 27 seconds. This result followed a second round of TKO by Mario Bautista.

THAT’S WHY YOU CALL KHAOS! @ KhaosOXWilliams DOES NOT waste time on his Octagon debut! 🐂 # UFC247

📺 Watch LIVE ESPNews NOW! pic.twitter.com/wtsbZshXgu

– UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

Bautista attacked Miles Johns and ended the bantamweight fight.

THAT’S IT! Baut @ Bautista_MMA ends it with one knee to crack John’s undefeated run! # UFC247

📺 Watch LIVE on ESPNews now! pic.twitter.com/LdSHXva19e

– UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

Newson highlights UFC fight pass

Journey Newson Domingo Pilarte stopped in 38 seconds on the UFC Fight Pass. Andre Ewell and Youssef Zalal made decisions.

Before launching the card, UFC honored Kobe Bryant. The former Los Angeles Laker star died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others.

I remember Kobe. pic.twitter.com/HZkK0CYf3d

– UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

UFC 247: Jones Vs. Reyes results

Jon Jones def. Dominick Reyes on unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) to remain UFC light heavyweight champion

Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian on TKO (strikes) at 1:03 from lap 3 to stay UFC flyweight champion

Justin Tafa def. Juan Adams on TKO (strikes) at 1:59 from round 1

Dan Ige def. Mirsad Bektic by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Trevin defeated Giles. James Krause by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Andrea Lee on split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Khaos Williams def. Alex Morono on KO (strike) on: 27 of round 1

Mario Bautista def. Miles Johns on TKO (Flying Knee / Strikes) at 1:41 in Round 2

Travel Newson def. Domingo Pilarte on TKO (strikes) on: 38 from round 1

Andre Ewell def. Jonathan Martinez on split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Youssef defeated Zalal. Austin Lingo on unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)