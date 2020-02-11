Jon Jones outlines why he would “definitely” go to Conor McGregor Rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov

A lot still needs to happen before Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor face off again. But when and when that happens, it sounds that way Jon Jones does not expect a completely different result.

Jones weighs Nurmagomedov against McGregor II

Since Khabib signed McGregor in his 2018 fight, the two have been talked about again. Although Nurmagomedov controlled much of the fight, the UFC never died because the rematch would be a huge business. After McGregor won against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 last month, Dana White announced that the former champion should face the winner of the fight between Khabib and Tony Ferguson on April 18.

Well, when he spoke to TMZ Sports recently, Jones was asked to consider a rematch between Khabib and Conor. Here’s what the 205 champion had to say (quote from MMA junkie):

“I don’t usually go against wrestlers if you ask me as a betting guy,” said Jones. “Wrestlers have the power to determine where the fight is going – whether it is a standing match or whether it will bring it down and make it a Jiu-Jitsu match.” I think the cards are always in Khabib’s hands. Conor definitely has a chance. But if I used my money for it, I would definitely go with Khabib. “

Ya. There seem to be a lot of people here with Jones on board. While it would be foolish to claim a McGregor win because of its power and punch, in Khabib we are talking about one of the greatest wrestlers and grapplers the game has ever seen. In her first fight, McGregor didn’t seem to have many answers to the champion’s defeats.

But will there be a rematch?

If Khabib faces Ferguson at UFC 249, you know he will face Conor again. But Nurmagomedov has repeatedly said that McGregor has to win more before deserving a rematch. He also shot down the idea that money could make him change his mind.

Recently, his manager Ali Abdelaziz said a group was ready to pay $ 100 million to help Khabib fight McGregor in Saudi Arabia. Nurmagomedov had the following to say about this report (quotes from MMA Junkie, via RT Sport):

“Why do I need so much money?” Khabib said at a press conference. “There are so many organizations. For example, there is not only soccer for the blind, but also sambo and other sports. Let (the UFC) give it to them if they don’t know what to do with the money. But give me $ 100 million so I can beat that idiot up again? I don’t think that’s rational. “

So we’ll see what happens right? Could tension between Khabib and the UFC increase if he defeats “El Cucuy”?