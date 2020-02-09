Jon Jones makes history when he defeats Dominick Reyes and retains the light heavyweight title “The Sun”

JON JONES wrote his name in the history books with a record win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

The light heavyweight champion successfully maintained his belt and, thanks to a unanimous decision in Houston, Texas, holds the record for most championship wins in the UFC.

Jon Jones made UFC history when he ousted Dominick Reyes. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The challenger thought he had done enough to take the belt but lost over the judges Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Jon Jones now holds the record for the most successful UFC championship defenses. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

But the 32-year-old had to overcome an early fear of the challenger in an incredibly tight competition.

Jones said: “Dominick has done a great job and you have earned my respect.

“It was a very close fight, but I shot it in the fifth round.

“This fifth round brought me the fight, these defeats brought me the fight and I firmly believe in my heart that I won the fight.

“To become part of UFC history in this way. I don’t want it to be easy. What I did tonight is incredibly difficult. “

The hungry Reyes brought forth the struggle of his life and maintained a constant and intense pace in the first three rounds. In the first round he even dropped the champion.

But it was the championship rounds in which Jones won the fight despite being caught early in race four.

“Bones” turned to wrestling to turn the tide when Reyes got tired, but he continued to show excellent defense.

The fifth game proved crucial when Jones took control and inflicted a first pro loss on the unfortunate Reyes.

He maintained pressure by landing a series of kicks and punches, and a good kick on the body followed by a kick that pushed the challenger against the cage proved sufficient to stop him.

UFC’s Jon Jones chokes a fan out, but then immediately revives him