Jon Jones laughs before responding to the theory of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s best P4P fighter ever

Khabib Nurmagomedow has steadily climbed the UFC’s pound-for-pound ranking and is currently one place behind Jon Jones at 2. But if you argue with Jones that the light champion should be number one and that he’s the best fighter, it seems clear that “Bones” would shoot you.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Jones laughs at Max Kellerman before praising Khabib

Before Jones’s fight at UFC 247 with Dominick Reyes this Saturday, the light heavyweight champion appeared on ESPN’s “First Take”. During the segment, Max Kellerman – who is known for his boxing analysis – said the following to Jones (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“If someone had asked me, Jon, who is the best mixed martial artist you’ve ever seen?” At that moment, and I know it’s early, I would Nurmagomedov based on what I saw have seen so far. … what do you think about Khabib right now? “

Jones laughed rather loudly and then said the following:

“I think Khabib is an amazing fighter. I think he did a great job representing the UFC. He is a great ambassador for our sport. But if you asked a few MMA experts about me and Khabib, they could most people say that our résumés are completely different, so many world champions that I have defeated, Khabib, many of his victories are against a lot of people who are relatively unknown (although) I have been fighting legends since I was a young man Was 20. “

Kellerman admitted that Jones’ resume was more successful than Nurmagomedov’s and went on to say that he referred to the “eyeball test”. Jones asked for clarification and Kellerman said:

“Nurmagomedov in a sport where it seemed early that the one whose base is ground play usually has the advantage over the one who is best known for beating is the best example I can think of whose ground play is ridiculous and could also get up. “

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with MMA Frenzy’s latest MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

This caused Jones to say the following:

“Right. Yes, his stand-up game really isn’t much to write home about. I really don’t want to offend my fellow campaigners. I don’t want to offend these guys. I’m happy for everyone. As I said, are some guys more popular. Some people make more money. It will always be a kind of opinion, but when I leave this sport I don’t think there will be a lot of arguments. “

But did Jones offend Khabib?

Look, most hardcore fans and knowledgeable observers would admit that Jones is indeed a better rounded fighter than Khabib. Nurmagomedov’s boxing has improved a lot over the years, but it’s his wrestling and top game that make him one of the best ever. Jones is not known for his power, but he’s ridiculously good in almost every area of ​​combat.

All that has been said, some might argue that laughing – quite loud – before realizing that someone’s stand-up isn’t much to write home about is a bit of an insult, no? Even if it wasn’t intended?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hN5Yky_nxrE (/ embed)