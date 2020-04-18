Jon Jones Henry Cejudo UFC Debuts, Ronda Rousey

In the most current movie roundup, relive the UFC debuts of both of those present champions Jon Jones and Henry Cejudo.

Jones took on Andre Gusmao whilst Cejudo achieved Dustin Kimura.

Also, a “Fight of the Night” bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Kyle Bochniak is highlighted.

In an ESPN MMA Rewind, listen to from Ronda Rousey right after her bout at UFC 175.

UFC Debut: Jon Jones Vs. Andre Gusmao

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=ONurh1UOQHg

UFC light-weight champion Jon Jones built his UFC debut in 2008 at UFC 87 in Minneapolis.

Jones, of system, has absent on to have one of the additional memorable careers in the UFC, starting to be winner.

UFC Debut: Henry Cejudo Vs. Dustin Kimura

Subscribe and get our daily email messages and comply with us on social media.

By opting in, you concur to get email messages with the most up-to-date MMA News & Evaluation from MMA Frenzy. Your info will not be shared with or bought to 3rd parties.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=5aSmtpzGPHo

Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo made his Octagon debut towards Dustin Kimura.

Cejudo would go on to win two division titles in the UFC and is the current champion.

Zabit Magomedsharipov Vs. Kyle Bochniak

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=FQaC2dbeXmA

Zabit Magomedsharipov and Kyle Bochniak have been awarded Struggle of the Evening honors at UFC 223 in what would be remembered as one of the prime bouts of the year in 2018.

Ronda Rousey UFC 175 Article-Fight Job interview

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=H6ogkDgDLNk

Following Ronda Rousey defeat Alexis Davis in just 16 seconds at UFC 175 again in 2014, she spoke about the struggle and how she prepared to celebrate.

Brandon Vera, Miesha Tate 1 Property Struggle Playback

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=7jHuNimT97w

1 Heavyweight Environment Champion Brandon Vera joins Miesha Tate as they crack down his fights against two-division A single Environment Winner Aung La N Sang and Italian heavyweight bruiser Mauro Cerilli.

“The Truth” also talks about lifestyle in the course of the quarantine and shares a heartfelt information to admirers all all-around the earth!

Major 10 Mixed Martial Arts Debuts In Just one Championship

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=XgGhNIO_1MM

Be part of us as we look again at the leading 10 mixed martial arts debuts in One particular Championship history, like the to start with One fights for blended martial arts fantastic Demetrious Johnson, future A person Planet Champions Aung La N Sang, Angela Lee, Brandon Vera, and many extra!