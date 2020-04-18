Jon Jones Fires Back again at Dominick Reyes, Teases Bout With Jan Blachowicz About Rematch

Dominick Reyes has made it crystal clear he desires to struggle Jon Jones all over again, and not long ago he questioned whether the light-heavyweight champ could be preventing a rematch. Effectively, if the hazardous fighter was hoping his responses would fireplace Jones up and prompt him to just take a second battle, so significantly, it seems to be like that didn’t work.

Picture Credit rating: UFC / YouTube

Jones responds to Reyes, hints at battling Jan Blachowicz

Reyes faced Jones at UFC 247 in February and pushed the renowned fighter to his restrictions. So a lot so, numerous individuals scored the initial a few rounds for Reyes, and as a result, the struggle.

But, Jones emerged from the card with a unanimous selection. As a final result, there is been no lack of phone calls for a rematch.

Reyes has been driving to lock-up a 2nd scrap with Jones. But, when conversing to MMA Junkie a short while ago, the increasing star reported this.

“I know the UFC is on board,” Reyes claimed. “I know I’m on board. The situation is Jon proper now.

He’s likely to say he’s down on the net, obviously on Twitter. When he receives people contracts in front of him, he’s a small diverse. Which is in which we’re at.”

“It was a straight dog fight, brother,” Reyes explained. “The very last combat was a pure dog battle. I don’t feel he needs to do that once more.

I do not know. I really don’t know. I never believe he needs these palms all over again. He does not want to get in this pet dog battle with me. That is where by we’re at.”

Nicely, these reviews acquired back again to Jones, who recently tweeted out this response.

Now abruptly I’m concerned of a fantastic dogfight? Rather certain I walked him down for 25 minutes straight when we fought.

1 thing about remaining the winner of the world, you acquired to look for for fresh new meat on just about every soil. I’m experience like popping some 🍒 in Poland, haven’t experienced that nevertheless.

Subscribe and get our every day emails and follow us on social media.

By opting in, you agree to get e-mails with the latest MMA Information & Assessment from MMA Frenzy. Your information will not be shared with or offered to 3rd events.

The remark about Poland is pretty much absolutely a reference to Blachowicz, who is from that nation and is coming off a KO gain over Corey Anderson. Due to the fact that acquire, Blachowicz has also been campaigning for a fight with Jones.

So what’s next?

Now, if Jones outright refuses to facial area Reyes yet again, and demands a bout with Blachowicz, then the UFC could choose to go that route. But, correct now, at minimum right here in North America, it appears like there is a lot a lot more excitement for Jones – Reyes II.

As a outcome, you would consider the UFC will glance at scheduling a rematch. But, just about anything could take place.

The odds of the UFC likely to Poland for a pay back-for each-look at card at any time soon, nevertheless, with the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, appears to be really not likely.