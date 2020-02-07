Jon Jones & Dominick Reyes are ready for war

The first considerations in Houston, Texas are over and UFC 247 will have two title fights as scheduled.

Photo credit: UFC / Twitter

Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones faces undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes. Jones came up with 204 pounds for the fight while Reyes was 205.

In the co-headliner, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko meets Katlyn Chookagian. Both women were 124.5 for the competition.

UFC 247 weighing results

Here are the full UFC 247 weighing results hosted by the Toyota Center.

Main card (pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Jon Jones (204) vs. Dominick Reyes (205) – for light heavyweight titles

Champ Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) versus Katlyn Chookagian (124.5) – for the women’s flyweight title

Juan Adams (266) vs Justin Tafa (265.5)

Mirsad Bektic (145) vs Dan Ige (145.5)

Ilir Latifi (246.5) vs Derrick Lewis (261.5)

Preparation card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Antonio Arroyo (186) vs Trevin Giles (185.5)

Andrea Lee (125.5) vs Lauren Murphy (125)

Alex Morono (171) vs Kalinn Williams (169)

Mario Bautista (135) vs Miles Johns (135)

Preparation card (ESPN +, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Journey Newson (135.5) vs. Domingo Pilarte (135.5)

Andre Ewell (135.5) vs Jonathan Martinez (136)

Austin Lingo (145.5) vs Youssef Zalal (145.5)

