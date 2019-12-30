Jon Gruden wants the Raiders to enter the cold – The Reporter

Loading...

ALAMEDA – Coach Jon Gruden concluded a season that lasted 112 days in just over 12 minutes on Monday at his end of season press conference.

The NFL can be a cold and cruel world. The Raiders, who at one time were 6-4 and tied with the Kansas City Chiefs in the loss column in the AFC West, slipped to 7-9 with a 1-5 finish.

Three of those losses occurred in cold weather. The Raiders finished the regular season with a loss of 16-15 in Denver when the temperature was 31 degrees at the start. The drop also included a 40-9 loss to Kansas City on December 1 (36 degrees), with the snowball in a 34-3 loss to the New York Jets (43 degrees).

Gruden, by the way, was not specifically referring to quarterback Derek Carr, who ironically had one of his best statistical games in cold weather on Sunday against Denver, completing 29 of 46 passes for 391 yards and one touchdown.

"I think cold weather is one thing we have to prove," Gruden said. “We can exorcise that demon. We have to play better in bad weather. I remember that when I went to Tampa Bay they hadn't won a game in franchise history when temperatures were below 40 degrees.

"Every game we play, that's all we hear. And we're going to keep hearing it and hearing it until we show that as a West Coast team we can go out on a cold day and win."

So how do Raiders heat things up in November and December?

"I think it's a combination of things," Gruden said. “Talent, better training. Experience, hardness. Travel plans. Pregame meals. Something. We have to get victories along the way and we have to wait when it's hot, when it's cold, when it's unpleasant, when it's horrible. You have to learn to love misery. "

Gruden even suggested the idea of ​​an exit on Wednesday, although he was not serious.

Probably.

Other notable items when players packed boxes and left the premises, so as not to return until the off-season program begins on April 15:

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow signs a helmet for a fan when he leaves the practice facilities in Alameda.

– The off-season program, as well as the draft, the mini camps and the organized activities of the team will be carried out at the club facilities in Alameda. The Raiders will not move to Las Vegas until after breaks from training camp in Napa.

– Closed wing Darren Waller underwent left thumb surgery and is expected to recover completely. It is not clear if he had been playing with the injury for some time or if it happened against the Broncos. Waller caught six passes for 107 yards and played 69 of 73 hits against Denver.

– Tyrell Williams, who has been fighting plantar faciitis on both feet since the beginning of the season, was summoned to a meeting with Gruden to help create an attack plan so that it doesn't happen again. Williams played only 21 snapshots without a goal against the Broncos, missed two games this season in its entirety and finished with 42 receptions for 651 yards after signing a four-year contract and $ 44 million in free agency.

"He's a talented guy, but it's hard to play when your feet are on fire," Gruden said. "It's a credit for him to play it, we need him to be healthy." We need to resolve this situation. "

Gruden cited rookie Hunter Renfrow's outstanding game, but said the position would be closely analyzed for new talents in the draft and free agency.

– Gruden had more bright words for the Raiders rookie class, cornerback Trayvon Mullen in particular.

"It was the brightest light of all this for me," Gruden said. “We changed (Gareon) Conley, which was difficult to do, somehow opened the door for Trayvon. . . What really impresses me is that he was taken off the field on a stretcher (against the Chargers), and is ready to practice and play on the road in Denver, and he played well again. "

– Gruden looks forward to the new world of Raiders in Las Vegas once the training camp ends and its practice facilities are completed in Henderson, Nevada.

"We are excited to know where we are going to play," Gruden said. "And excited to have a city that is excited to have us," Gruden said. "We cannot wait to continue improving our team and we are very excited." We have some resources in the draft, and we believe that the Las Vegas Raiders, the Raiders, are a great brand for which any player would like to play. We are eager to continue improving our team and we are very excited. "

– The Raiders went from 13 pathetic catches in 2019 to 32 in 2020, not a grand total but a step in the right direction. Gruden thought the improvement had to do mainly with the way the Raiders defended the race. The Raiders ranked eighth in the NFL in ground defense and gave up 3.9 yards per carry.

“We have more at bats. We have more opportunities to hurry because we stopped the race better, ”said Gruden. "And when it's second and 9 or third and 8, it's much more fun to rush the passerby than when it's first and 10 or third and 1."

The Raiders never gave up a scrimmage race of more than 30 yards throughout the season.

– Gruden was not interested in delving into why the Raiders had a 0-6 record against teams that ended with winning records.

"Not many teams have a winning record, first of all, so you should remember that," Gruden said. “I remember being fired when I was 9-7. We had a winning record. . . Chicago is 8-8, we are 7-9, the Colts are 7-9. I will not place much importance on who we overcome. We beat Denver when they were undefeated and when we beat Chicago, they were pretty good then. It is a difficult league. We will take every victory we can get. Hopefully we can close the gap in Kansas City. They are clearly the best team in our division. "

For the record, there were 13 teams in the NFL that had winning records in 2019. And Denver was undefeated the first time they faced the Raiders because it was the first game.

