Jon Gosselin claims ex-wife Kate and his other children “have no contact” with son Collin

Jon Gosselin recently claimed that his 15-year-old son Collin “has no contact” with his mother, Kate, and his other brothers and sisters who live with her.

Collin and Hannah, the sextuplets of Jon and Kate, currently live with their father, while the other four – Alexis, Leah, Joel and Aaden – live with Kate. The 19-year-old twin daughters of the exes, Cara and Madelyn, are currently at the university.

“Kate has no contact with him, so a lot of things had happened to him,” Jon said in an interview on the podcast First Class Fatherhood.

The former 42-year-old reality star said the dynamics between him and his 10-year-old family are “very tumultuous.”

“There is no contact between Collin and his other brothers and sisters,” he said. “There is contact between Hannah and the other brothers and sisters. The problem now is that we have alienation from parents and alienation from siblings.”

“I’m trying to get family therapy through the therapist from Collin and Hannah,” Jon continued. “So that the therapist can talk to the other brothers and sisters and try to find a common basis, because I think it’s super important.”

He added that “he has probably spent $ 1.3 million over the years” and goes to court “almost every month on a custody dispute”

That said, Jon noted that as his children get older, family problems become easier to handle.

“I’m almost waiting for my two children who live with me to have the right to go to their brothers and sisters school, pick them up and Kate can’t stop them,” Jon said. “I hope that the tension between brothers and sisters will decrease.”

After 10 years of marriage, Jon and Kate, who were the titular stars of the TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8, parted in 2009. Jon’s ex-wife originally received primary custody of their children. Collin, who now lives with Jon, has previously lived outside his family for more than two years in a program for children with special needs.

In 2018, Jon spoke to reporters about how he is not in communication with his children besides Collin and Hannah.

“It’s what the kids want to do,” he said at the time. “If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep track of their brothers and sisters.”

Kate referred to the family drama alongside a photo of her twin girls on Instagram in October 2019.

“I love these children … and I do not apologize for my tears,” she wrote at the time. “Times have been so difficult and unnecessarily unfair for them. Despite all this, they have turned out to be such amazing amazing people. “

She added, “I can’t wait to see what awaits them once they get away from those who have tried to destroy them versus protect them!”

In 2016, Mady and Cara told MENSEN that they did not speak to Jon. “He makes it seem like we’re being kept away from him, which is insane,” said Mady at the time.

She continued: “He might have to think for a while about why we don’t want to see him, and perhaps realize that if he ever wants a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen. “