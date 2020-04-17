Jon Favreau is a must watch if you haven’t seen it, if you have some fun facts – GeekTyrant

Jon Favreau He got his big break as a writer in Hollywood in 1996 Swingers, which is a classic. Whenever they refer to Favreau’s earlier work, most people go to Swingers. Although that is a great movie that I would love to, a few years later, wrote and directed an indie film titled Done and that’s the early Favreau movie that I love to refer to because it’s not that bad and it always makes me laugh.

The film came out in 2001 and focuses on two ambitious boxers and lifelong friends, who participate in a money laundering scheme through a low-level organized crime group. “When Bobby (Jon Favreau) and Ricky (Vince Vaughn) accept a high-stakes delivery, the clueless duo is flown first-class to New York and thrust into Ruiz’s cash world (Sean Combs), a downtown Manhattan gangster. In a matter of hours, Ricky’s nobility exposes the whole operation and jeopardizes his and Bobby’s life. “

The film has a strong playful story and the script is great. When you see the uncomfortable and intense situations of the two main characters there is a funny humor and a witty, witty dialogue. I LOVE this movie way more than I mention Swingers.

If you haven’t seen this movie, you have to put it on your must-watch list. I promise you will not be disappointed! It only provides great entertainment! The film also has a great supporting cast that also includes Famke Janssen, Peter Falk, and Sam Rockwell he even plays a small role in the film.

As you know, Favreau went on to have an incredible directorial career! Made is the film where he managed to showcase his talents and skills.

If you saw the movie, I have a few fun facts for you to read below along with the original trailer.

Vernon, Vince Vaughn’s father, makes a cameo as Hollywood High School’s football coach.

Cameos Jon’s grandmother, Joan Favreau as a field trip guide in a scene in Central Park Zoo. In another reference to Swingers, Ricky asks Bobby if he could pick up the “vibes” he was sending a girl.

The word “fuck” is used two hundred and seventy-four times in this one-hour and thirty-five minute film. That’s 2.88 hours per minute. The total profanities are three hundred and forty-three, or 3.61 per minute.

Jimmy’s license plate ( Vincent Pastore limo reads “DBLDN11”. This is a reference to a blackjack strategy expressed in Swingers, that one should always duplicate strategy 11.

Bobby Ricigliano drives a black 1977 Pontiac Trans Am as a tribute to Smokey and the Bandit, a film that Favreau loves.

There is a reference to a company, “Cardiff Giant”. The Cardiff Giant was a riot devised by George Hull, a certified atheist, after arguing with a fundamentalist minister about the existence of “Giants in the Earth” as referred to in the Book of Genesis. In 1868, he built a ten-foot carved statue, cast an ancient look, and installed it. A year later, when workers were hired to dig a well on his property in Cardiff, New York, the statue was discovered. A large public discussion followed when the statue was defended by Christian Fundamentalists as proof of the giants. The debate continued long enough for Hull to make over twenty thousand dollars, charging fifty cents to peek at the “historical artefact”.

When Bobby goes to pick Chloe, she’s watching a news story on fire. Ricky started this fire at the beginning of the movie when he threw his games book out the window.

In one scene, Horrace (Love Faizon) comment on Ricky getting all 21 Jump Street. Vaughn was in an episode of 21 Jump Street.

Here is the original trailer for the film, which is clearly aimed at Swingers fans.