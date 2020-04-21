Jon Cryer thinks about stormy time working with Charlie Sheen on “two and a half men”

Jon Cryer looks back at his work with Charlie Sheen on the hit CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men.

The actor recently talked to PeopleTV about how, despite their working relationship, he just liked the memories of his time working with his former costume during the show of the early seasons before Sheen’s stormy east.

“Charlie and I really did.” We had a great first few years on the show, ”he said. “It was incredibly smooth, we had a nice time, it worked really well.”

Cryer believed that Sheen had begun to abuse attitudes when his marriage to Denise Richards had dissolved. “At first he did it and was still incredibly professional – and by the way still beautiful for everyone on stage – but you only saw what was on it,” the actor said.

Sheen was fired from two and a half men in 2011 because of his “dangerously self-destructive behavior,” according to a letter from Warner Bros. at that time television attorneys. Leading to his departure, the actor made derogatory comments to the creators of the Chuck Lorre show series, and was also involved in a number of substance-related incidents, all of which were subjected to media control. The show then brought Ashton Kutcher, who replaced Sheen in the last four seasons of the show.

Cryer called his experience working on the show during a stormy time “crazy”.

“It was the first internet – a storm, and there’s the fact that all of our work is connected to this guy and we’re all his friends.” It was very, very strange and [were] aspects of that I hated it absolutely, but you know, I’m grateful for the years that were great, ”said the actor.