Jollibee opens the first Saskatchewan location in Regina – Regina

Loading...

A Filipino fast food chain, known for its "crispy" roast chicken, sweet spaghetti, and mango cakes, opened its first location in Saskatchewan on Sunday.

People queued for hours at the opening of Jollibee's new location at 2830 Quance Street in Regina.

"It's worth the wait," said Jason Marx, who waited 19 hours for the menu. "I would do it again in a heartbeat, longer."

CONTINUE READING:

The Filipino fast food chain Jollibee opens the first Calgary store for many fans



Jollibee is a new brand for Canadians, but a traditional brand in the Philippines.

"It's a tradition in many Filipino families because there are actually many family milestones celebrated here, be it graduation, baptism … birthdays," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, president of Jollibee Foods Corp. North America.

The story continues under the advertisement

"It has a special place in her heart. It's more than just a touch of home – it also fondly remembers really good milestones in your life. "

Regina (& Sask & # 39; s )’s first @ Jollibee restaurant is awesome after it officially opened this morning at 7 a.m.! Dozens in linen, including Jason Marx, who was first in line yesterday afternoon. More tonite @ 6 about the importance of this traditional Filipino brand on the prairie! #yqr pic.twitter.com/Qb1HKLNPlz

– Connor O & # 39; Donovan (@ConnODonNews) December 22, 2019

The expansion to Saskatchewan is in line with Jollibee's mission to become one of the top five restaurants in the world.

A current focus on Canada is attributed to the rising Filipino population in Canada. According to the Statistics Canada 2016 census, the Philippines was the # 1 birthplace of youngest immigrants to Canada.

"Here in Saskatchewan we have over 30,000 (Filipinos) in the province, but here in Regina we have 10,000, which is an enormous representation in terms of the total population," said Petronila Garcia, Filipino Ambassador to Canada.

"It's one of the fastest growing immigration groups in the city, if not the fastest."

The story continues under the advertisement

Today I attended the opening of Saskatchewan's first Jollibee here in Regina. Welcome to our city! #yqr pic.twitter.com/ZkzQtv82bI

– Michael Kram 🇨🇦 (@MichaelKramSK) December 21, 2019

Garcia, who attended the opening event in Regina, was happy to see Jollibee in the province.

"It is now part of the Filipino community here in Saskatchewan," said Garcia. "In the Philippines, we bring our families to Jollibee, and we love the mascot, the bee, and finding the bee here in Regina is a source of pride and a touch of home."

CONTINUE READING:

Jollibee arrives in Winnipeg, dozens brave the cold for the opening



Jollibee says it plans to expand further to Saskatchewan. The company has one location in Saskatoon and possibly a second one in Regina, Dela Cruz said.

The first Jollibee store in Canada opened in Winnipeg in 2016. Since then, the city has had a second restaurant.

The story continues under the advertisement

The franchise also has stores in Calgary and Edmonton and three in Toronto.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Jollibee Regina (t) 2830 Quance Street (t) crispy fried chicken (t) Filipino (t) Jollibee (t) Jollibee Foods Corp. North America (t) Jollibee Menu (t) Mango Cakes (t) Maribeth Dela Cruz (t) Petronila Garcia (t) Philippines (t) Sweet Spaghetti (t) Canada (t) News