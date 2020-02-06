Joker who? Harley Quinn and “Birds of Prey” are perhaps the best of DC – Entertainment & Life – Austin 360

This is the story of a criminal clown who, tired of being pushed into the margins of Gotham City, decides to fight back against those who underestimate them. This is one of the most successful DC Comics film excursions ever.

Oh no! Not “Joker.” Did you think I meant “Joker”? Ha! Gosh, no sorry, I see how that was confusing. Could you imagine! No, I meant “Birds of Prey (and the fantabulous emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”, a foolish crime barber, a live-action-but-cartoony catharsis, a film in which Margot Robbie hits many misogynists with a giant hammer.

Four years after bringing the Joker’s gun moll to life Harley Quinn as a daffy lady with roller derby flair in the critically selected ‘Suicide Squad’, Robbie (with a producer credit here) owns the spotlight with ‘Birds of Prey’. DC comic book from which the film takes its name, is accompanied by a few crime fighters and crime makers who had long been looking for a large-screen incarnation. (If Marvel fans can see a talking raccoon on the plywood, DC fans earn Black Canary – a Justice Leaguer that has been around since the 1940s – while they pop popcorn.)

“Birds of Prey,” in theaters this weekend, finds Harley kicked in the sidewalk by “Mistah J,” as she calls him. She feels sorry for herself, throws back alcohol, generously drops her ex’s name to stay out of trouble, and buys a pet hyena as a rebound gift for herself. When it becomes known that Harley and Joker are kaput, finito, donezo, all those many, many who have wronged them come to hunt for blood, including sadistic, flamboyant crime boss Black Mask (Ewan McGregor, and later more about him, because you could eat his execution with whipped cream and a spoon).

However, Harley is not alone in crossing Black Mask. There is also the suppressed Gotham City police detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), the mafia affiliated siren Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), connoisseur of pointed sticks / vigilante de Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), a pickpocket that has picked a bag that happens to contain a diamond that wants Black Mask. Why yes, all of our deadly ladies join forces to protect the child and hit the mask on the face of that twisted bastard, thank you very much.

Assisted by director Cathy Yan in her first super-outing on a big budget, the film is just too much @ # $% fun. It is the kind of really hilarious Hollywood punch em-up that seems like a no-brainer because they earn a gatrillion dollar, but that studios always try to pump full of hot air and CGI until they become boring doom-zeppelins.

Here Robbie can build a whole world around her crazy, chaotic view of Mrs. Quinn. Harley’s films on the screen revolve around her dip-dyed pigtails. You also really want this deadly (and deadly) henchman to learn to stand on her own two roller skates, and if she becomes a better person in the process, hey, all the better.

There are lots of slow-mo confetti clouds, technicolor smoke bombs, rotting carnival games and creaking bones – “Birds of Prey” shares every card in the Harley deck that comes to a mall near you.

(And a surreal “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” dream series? Yes, we do too.)

Snaps for Yan, who gives all birds their wings, even if it is Robbie’s show. The inimitable Perez seems like Montoya; if it wasn’t the “Do the Right Thing” actress who struggled drunk with Harley, you’d think “Blurgh, wish it was Rosie Perez.” (Yan fought for Perez to get the role, according to the Washington Post, and thank God.)

Winstead – an actress who has been in the run for about 15 years – adds another great genre role to a resume that already includes “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” and “10 Cloverfield Lane”. As far as someone suspects he is Robbie’s movie, it’s Winstead. ‘Birds of Prey’, which hardly ever winks at Batman, lets her choose the grim-avenger-of-the-night bit for high-concept absurdity, without compromising her tragic origins. Her comical chemistry with Robbie is like watching two country hits from roller derby teams in tandem.

And McGregor … to be honest, I’m struggling to find an appropriate pop culture comparison for his succulently disturbed Black Mask, to the point that I am convinced that the image is a genius line. You have to see it to appreciate it, so here’s a mood board: the theme song from “Succession”, Christian Bale dancing in “American Psycho”, silk shirts, Christoph Waltz’s “That a bingo!” – Rule in “Inglourious” Basterds, “every night all the steps in your skin care regime do like crazy human faces where they shouldn’t be (that is, as you might know, on the human head).

The artists had to stick the landings on these beloved (or lovingly hated) characters, because Yan and screenwriter Christina Hodson take a real coup. The skillful pace “Birds of Prey” is a film about women, by women, enjoying the power of women – and it’s for everyone. Black Mask is all toxic to patriarchy – if anything, the horrific villain and humiliation of women is a bit too much. “Birds of Prey” is satisfied with nothing less than its large-scale destruction.

I saw the film with my friend Francesca, who remarked how refreshing it is to see a team of female action heroes fight semi-realistically, go for the legs, using leverage to their advantage. She also pointed out that seeing the women of the film circle in protection around a young girl has a power that should not be underestimated.

If you catch a man who says something aside about the prospect of buying a ticket for this women-led comic – listen, I know real guys who are hesitant about seeing the perfect “Little Women” – smack ’em in the 21st century with a hammer. We don’t have time for that. Tell me Harley sent you.