Canadian Oscar-winning sound engineer Paul Massey was nominated in the sound category for “Le Mans” 66, entitled “Ford v Ferrari” in North America. He has been nominated alongside David Giammarco, Steven A. Morrow and Donald Sylvester.

Vancouver-born production designer Dennis Gassner has been nominated for the best production design with Lee Sandales for “1917.”

Besides Phoenix, the nominees for the best actor were Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton and Jonathan Pryce.

The best protagonist is chosen from Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger and Jessie Buckley.

BAFTA executives expressed their dismay at the lack of diversity that was reflected in the nominations, which only white actors raised for the big acting prizes and not women who compete in the best directors category.

“If we are very honest, we are disappointed, and that is nothing to take away the nominees,” said Amanda Berry, Chief Executive of the British Academy.

The nominees in most categories are voted in a vote by 6,500 BAFTA members around the world.

The winners will be announced during a gala competition on February 2, organized by comedian Graham Norton, a previous BAFTA winner for his TV chat program.

