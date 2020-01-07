Loading...

Joker, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood lead the nominations for the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards, announced today by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. The awards, which will take place on February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London a week before the Oscars, also celebrated 1917, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite.

Joker received 11 nominations, including nods for best film, director, screenplay, first actor and original score, while The Irishman, 1917, Parasite and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood also were nominated for the best film. Other nominees for the original score include Michael Giacchino for Jojo Rabbit, Alexandre Desplat for Little Women, Thomas Newman for 1917 and John Williams for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Margot Robbie is notably nominated twice in the Supporting Actress category, for Bombshell and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Awkwafina, Jack Lowden, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Micheal Ward are in the running for the annual EE Rising Star award, which is voted by the public. Voting is now open here.

Critics have already called the awards for the lack of diversity in nominations, the four categories of actors comprising only white actors. The BAFTA Awards also did not name women in the Director and Cinematographer categories. It is the seventh consecutive year that no director has been appointed. The filmmakers fared better in the Film Not In The English Language category, where The Farewell by Lulu Wang, Portrait of a Lady on Fire by Céline Sciamma and For Sama by Waad al-Kateab been recognized.

The BAFTA Awards will be organized this year by Graham Norton. The ceremony will be broadcast in an edited version on BBC America in the U.S. See the full list of nominees here.