The nominations for the BAFTA film award for 2020 have been announced. Several films were rated in a variety of categories.

The comic thriller Joker is a leader with a total of 11 nominations, including Best Film, Director (Todd Phillips) and Leading Actor (Joaquin Phoenix).

Martin Scorsese’s Netflix epic “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time” in Hollywood followed, each receiving 10 nominations.

Finally, the 1917 World War I epic, which recently won the best drama film at the Golden Globes, received nine nominations.

Among the stars that give reason to celebrate is Margot Robbie, who was nominated for best supporting actress for her work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and in FOX News Bombshell.

Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed adaptation of Little Women was more represented than in the Golden Globes with nominations for the best adapted screenplay (Gerwig), a nod for the stars Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, the composer Alexandre Desplat and the costume designer Jacqueline Durran.

However, Gerwig himself was again placed in the “Best Director” category, in which there was not a single female nomination.

Marc Samuelson, Chairman of the BAFTA Film Committee, told Sky News: “There is an industry problem. BAFTA voters can only vote for the films shown in front of them.

“BAFTA cannot decide which stories to tell and who will be hired for the studios and production companies. Everything that BAFTA can do is to continue to push ahead, which BAFTA will continue to do. “

Elton John’s Biopic Rocketman is another notable nominee, represented in a total of four categories, including a nod for lead actor Taron Egerton, who is thrilled with his win at Golden Globes.

British films that were not shown in the American award ceremonies were able to make a breakthrough at BAFTA. The musical Wild Rose was recognized for its leading role by Jessie Buckley and Aardman’s Shaun the Sheep film for the best animated film.

The BAFTAs will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020