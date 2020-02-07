Joker Live in Concert set for UK tour | how to get pre-sale tickets

Joker, the surprising anti-hero flick of 2019, is now ready to get his in-concert style tour.

The film will travel through the UK in 2020, accompanied by a live orchestra with the award-winning score by Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Presale tickets for Joker Live in Concert are now on sale with general sale tickets live Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m..

The film has already won several awards and has been nominated this year for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor at Oscars.

The captivating concert starts on Thursday April 30 at Eventim Apollo London before touring the UK for 14 dates. The last show is on Monday July 6 in Edinburgh.

That gives you enough time to dance from the a la Joker style stairs …

How to get tickets for Joker Live in Concert

Ticketmaster now has presale tickets for sale, general sales go live on Friday, February 7.

Joker Live in Concert 2020 UK dates

Thu 30 Apr – Eventim Apollo, London

Fri 15 May – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday May 16 – Bonus Arena, Hull

Sun May 17 – York Barbican

Sun 21 Jun – Wales Millennium Center, Cardiff

Wed 24 Jun – City Hall of Sheffield

Thu 25 June – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

Sun 28 Jun – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Mon 29 Jun – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Tue 30 Jun – Bath Forum

Wed 1 Jul – Brighton Dome

Thu 2 July – Lighthouse of Poole

Sun 5 Jul – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

Mon 6 Jul – Usher Hall, Edinburgh