Although a record of 62 women (or about a third of the nominees) was nominated on Monday, the academy placed the most weight behind a handful of sultry male-driven and man-made films based on virtuosity, spectacle and star power. For the 87th time the academy selected all male directors.

In the midst of a stir, Hollywood also gave Netflix more nominations than ever before: 24. The 10 nominations for “The Irishman” were the most similar for a Netflix film, following “Roma” last year. Scorsese, a one-time winner for ‘The Departed’, was nominated for the ninth time as the best director. The film also won nodes for Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and his special effects for aging. “We’ve all placed ourselves in this image,” Scorsese said in a statement.

“1917” succeeded his Golden Globes victory and strong opening weekend at the box office with nominations not only for his technical performance (including directing by Mendes and cinematography by Roger Deakins) but also for the best scenario.

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” was nominated in just about every category it expected, including Tarantino for director and screenplay, best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio and best supporting role for Brad Pitt. And Hollywood doesn’t like a good story about itself anymore.

“It’s a real love story for this industry,” DiCaprio said by phone. “In this film, Quentin received a film that was a tribute to Los Angeles and a place where I grew up.”

Despite a year in which women made historic gains behind the camera, female directors were once again excluded from the best director. The most likely candidate was Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), who was nominated the last woman for “Lady Bird” two years ago.

“Congratulations to those men,” said Issa Rae, who presented the nominees alongside John Cho.

Rebecca Goldman, chief operating officer for Time’s Up, said about the lack of women nominated for direction: “This is why Time’s Up exists – to ensure that women get the opportunities and recognition they deserve in entertainment and in all sectors “

There were many surprises. Awkwafina, who was just about to be the second Asian American to be nominated for best actress (the first, 1936 nominated Merle Oberon, hid her South Asian descent), was not nominated for her acclaimed leading performance in “The Farewell.” Also overlooked best animated film was “Frozen 2”, the most profitable animated film ever; Beyoncé, for her song “Lion King”; and the hit documentary “Apollo 11.”

The most striking is that Jennifer Lopez, long considered a supporting actress leader for her performance in “Hustlers”, was also denied her first Oscar nomination.

Those mistakes left the Oscars with their least diverse field since the fallout of #OscarsSoWhite prompted the film academy to diversify its membership. The only nominated actor of color was Cynthia Erivo, the British actress, for her Harriet Tubman in “Harriet.” (Erivo was also nominated for best song.) Last week, the British film academy nominated only white artists, giving Erivo an invitation to perform.

However, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” wrote history for South Korea. In addition to the country’s first nomination for the best international film, the Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner also scored kinks for Bong’s direction, best editing and best production design.

No couple of filmmakers have had a morning with Oscar nominations such as Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, director of the divorce drama ‘Marriage Story’. Their films were each nominated for the best photo, the best scenario (adapted for Gerwig; original for Baumbach) and six nominations in total.

Producer of ‘Little Women’, Amy Pascal, the former chef of Sony Pictures, said that she would be celebrating dinner with Gerwig and Baumbach on Monday evening. About Gerwig’s lack of direction, Pascal said, “I wish it were different. But we are so proud this morning.”

“Marriage Story” nominations include nods for the leads, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern for the best supporting role. Johansson, also nominated for her supporting turn in “Jo Jo Rabbit”, became the first two-time acting nominee since Cate Blanchett managed the performance in 2007.

Also nominated for best actress was Renée Zellweger, considered the leader for her Judy Garland in “Judy”; Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”); and Soairse Ronan (“Little Women”). Ronan is only 25 years old and now has four Oscar nominations.

Joining Driver, DiCaprio and Phoenix for the best actor were Jonathan Pryce, who shines as Pope Francis in “The Two Popes”; and Antonio Banderas, who plays a semi-fictional version of director Pedro Almodóvar in ‘Pain and Glory’. “What are the chances of being directed by your own character?” said Banderas by telephone. “Very rare, right?”

No category was more competitive than the best actor this year. Those left out were themselves a formidable group: Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”), Robert De Niro (“The Irishman”), Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”) and Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”).

Sandler on Twitter responded: “Bad news: Sandman does not get love from the academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. “

Tom Hanks received his first Oscar nomination since “Cast Away” 19 years ago for his Mr. Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” But Pitt, on his way to his first acting Academy Award, is the overwhelming favorite among supporting roles nominees. Along with Pitt, Hanks, Pacino and Pesci, Pryce’s papal co-star was Anthony Hopkins.

Together with Dern and Johansson, Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”), Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) and Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”) were the nominees for the best supporting role.

‘American Factory’, the first film from the recently launched production company of Barack and Michelle Obama, Higher Ground, was nominated for the best documentary. Obama said, “It’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough, and it’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground.”

“Honeyland”, about a wild beekeeper in rural Macedonia, the first film ever nominated for both the best documentary and the best international film. The film, directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov, started as a short video commission from the Nature Conservation Project of Macedonia and grew into one of the most acclaimed releases of the year.

Also for the best documentary are: “For Sama”, “The Edge of Democracy” and the Syrian civil war film “The Cave”. Feras Fayyad, director of “The Cave”, was nominated for his “Last Men in Aleppo” in 2018. “But he could not attend the Oscars when his visa was denied due to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

“I wish my film, which provides clear evidence of crimes against humanity committed by the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad and its Russian conspirators, should not have existed,” Fayyad said in a statement. “I wish I was still in Damascus to drink coffee with my artistic friends.”

The other nominees for the best international film were “Pain and Glory” from Spain, “Les Miserables” from France and “Corpus Christi” from Poland.

The nominees for the best animation film were: “How to Train a Dragon: The Hidden World”; “Toy Story 4”; “I lost my body”; “Klaus”; “Link is missing.”

After the most dominant cash register year in the history of Hollywood, the top films from Walt Disney Co. – including the record setting Marvel blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” – largely relegated to categories such as the best visual effects. The studio, which has never won a best photo Academy Award, has a few contenders through the acquisition in 20th Century Fox: best nominees “Ford v Ferrari” and “Jojo Rabbit.”

The 92nd Academy Awards take place on February 9 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater. ABC will re-broadcast the show, for which the viewing public increased 12% to 29.6 million last year. Just like last year, this year’s ceremony will run without a host.

Another thing that will be the same: John Williams is again a nominee for the best score, for “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.” His 52 nominations are the second only for Walt Disney’s 59.

AP Entertainment writers Jonathan Landrum Jr. and Andrew Dalton in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Follow AP film writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press