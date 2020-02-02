‘Joker’ leads British Academy Awards race amid controversy paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

For the seventh year in a row, no women have been appointed as best directors at the BAFTAs, and all 20 nominees in the categories of leading and supporting artists are white.

The organizers of the awards have said it is “disappointing” that there are no actors of color among the acting nominees, selected by 6,500 academics working in the British and international film industry.

British Academy Chief Executive Amanda Berry has promised to revise the voting system.

The British star Cynthia Erivo, who has been Oscar-nominated for her performance as abolitionist Harriet Tubman in “Harriet”, but was rejected by the British Academy, refused an invitation to perform during Sunday’s award ceremony in protest.

Marc Samuelson, chairman of the film committee of the British Academy, said after the nominees were announced last month that the lack of diversity was ‘furious’.

“We can’t let the industry do anything. The only thing we can do is encourage and push and inspire and try to help people come in,” he said.

For the first time, organizers are trying to make the award ceremony CO2 neutral, with a red carpet made from recycled fibers. Instead of the goody bags of recent years, guests will receive a ‘gift wallet’ made from recycled plastic and with vouchers.

The post-awards dinner will consist of sustainably produced food, including a vegan option.

“Joker” star Phoenix, a lifelong vegan, participated in an animal welfare protest in London before the Sunday ceremony. He was with a group of activists who unfolded a large flag on Tower Bridge and stated: “Factory farming destroys our planet. Become vegan. “

“We are all hypocrites in some ways,” the actor acknowledged when asked about the substantial carbon footprint of the film industry. “We all struggle with what is right to do and we make mistakes.

“The industry uses a lot of power and resources, so the way to reduce that is for me to maintain a vegan lifestyle,” Phoenix said.

Stars walk on the red carpet outside the Royal Albert Hall in London – including Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron – were encouraged to make “sustainable” fashion choices by wearing an outfit they already owned or for the occasion to rent.

Prince William – the president of the British Academy – and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will be the guests of honor at the Sunday ceremony. William will present a BAFTA Fellowship, the academy’s greatest honor, to Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy.

Victory at the BAFTAs is often a good predictor who will win prizes at the Hollywood’s Academy Awards, to be held on February 9.

BAFTA candidates for the best film are “Joker”, “The Irishman”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, the thriller “1917” from the First World War and the Korean drama “Parasite”. The directors are Phillips, Scorsese, Tarantino, Sam Mendes for ‘1917’ and Bong Joon-ho for ‘Parasite’.

Nominees for the best British film – a separate category – are ‘1917’, the biography of Elton John ‘Rocketman’, the pontifical portrait ‘The Two Popes’, the gig drama drama ‘Sorry We Missed You’ by Ken Loach and the documentary ‘Syria’ For Sama. “

The best-actor competition pits Phoenix, who has already won Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards, against Leonardo DiCaprio for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, Adam Driver for the divorce drama “Marriage Story”, Taron Egerton for ” Rocketman ‘And Jonathan Pryce for’ The Two Popes’.

Renee Zellweger prefers to win the best actress’s trophy for her performance as Judy Garland in “Judy”. She takes on Jessie Buckley for Scotland’s country music drama “Wild Rose”, Scarlett Johansson for “Marriage Story”, Saoirse Ronan for classic novel adaptation “Little Women” and Charlize Theron for the Fox News scandal story “Bombshell” “

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press