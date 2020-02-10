Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix receives the Best Actor Award at Oscars in Rambling Speech, which relates to the insemination and condemnation of Cancel Culture

Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix accepted the Best Actor Award at the Oscars for his role in Joker in an extensive speech about cow insemination and condemning cancellation culture.

Joaquin Phoenix: "Then we are in top shape – if we support each other. Not if we cancel each other out due to past mistakes, but if we help each other to grow, if we enlighten each other, if we lead each other to salvation."

– ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

– ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

Phoenix started his speech by saying, “I have thought a lot about some of the troublesome problems we face together, and I think that sometimes we feel or feel that we are working for different causes.” But I see similarities for me. “

He continued: “I think whether we are talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we are talking about the fight against injustice. We are talking about the struggle against the belief that one nation, race, sex, or species has the right to rule with impunity to control and use another. “

The Joker actor added, “I think we have distanced ourselves very much from the natural world. And many of us for whom we are guilty have an egocentric outlook, believing that we are the center of the universe. We go into nature and loot them for their resources. “

Phoenix then spoke about artificial insemination of a cow: “We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she is born we steal her baby, even though her cries of fear are unmistakable. And then we take their milk, which is intended for their calf, and put it in our coffee and our muesli. “

He continued: “And I think we fear the idea of ​​personal change because we believe that we have to sacrifice something to give up something. But the best people are so inventive, creative and awesome. And I think if we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create, develop and implement change systems that are beneficial for all living things and the environment. “

Then Phoenix admitted that he was not a saint: “Now I am a villain in my life. I was selfish. I was sometimes cruel, hard to work and ungrateful. But so many of you in this room have given me a second chance. “

He then explained that humanity should focus on giving people second chances instead of canceling people for their mistakes. but if we help each other grow, if we educate each other, if we lead each other to salvation. That is the best of humanity. “

Then Phoenix concluded: “When he was 17, my brother wrote this poetry and said:” Run for salvation with love and peace will follow. “Thank you.”

Joaquin Phoenix previously hired his best actor at the BAFTA Awards to blame the racism ceremony: “I think we’re sending a very clear message to people of color who don’t welcome you here. I think that’s the message that we send to people who have contributed so much to our medium and industry and in a way that we benefit from. “

He added: “I don’t think anyone wants a handout or preferential treatment, even though we do it ourselves every year. People just want to be recognized, valued and respected for their work. This is not a self-righteous judgment since I am I am ashamed to say that I am part of the problem. I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I am working on are included. “

At the Golden Globes, Phoenix mocked the idea of ​​award show shows and said, “We all know that there isn’t a best actor. Something like this was created to sell advertisements for the TV show. “

He added, “We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards or back in between. Please. I’ll try to do better, and I hope you will too.”

What do you think of Phoenix’s Oscar speech?