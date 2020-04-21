JoJo Siwa ditches her ponytail and big bow for TikTok makeunder

JoJo Siwa is poking enjoyment at herself — and taking part in all-around with her search.

The former “Dance Moms” star, 16, is well-known for her more than-the-best costumes and more substantial-than-lifestyle power, obtaining made a substantial ponytail and a big glittery bow her type signatures.

She’s hardly ever at any time viewed without her rainbow-colored outfits, so it was shocking to see the star debut a extraordinary makeunder on TikTok Monday.

Soon after asking her just about 19 million followers what they’d most like to see her do, Siwa posted a movie in many costumes it finished with her in a very simple T-shirt and wavy hair that had hundreds of thousands floored.

“Omg this is a full other Jojo and I love it,” a person person commented. “I under no circumstances assumed I’d see the day,” an additional mentioned in disbelief. “What chapter of the record books do y’all assume this is gonna be in.”

“Jojo with no bow bow??,” an additional asked, referencing the identify of the star’s Yorkie dog and her Nickelodeon display.

“You fellas do understand she’s a typical 17 12 months previous woman just keeps her graphic for the young ones and her brand,” one particular chimed in, supplying some standpoint.

In truth, the “Masked Singer” star is rumored to be courting an 18-year-aged buddy from Nebraska, Elliott Brown, which could indicate that North West’s preferred pop act is increasing up.

One TikTok supporter appeared specially hopeful for Siwa’s long term: “I can not hold out until eventually her deal finishes and she’s able to display this side of herself.”