Joint Task Force 2 is not coming to Trenton

For over 12 years there have been plans to bring the elite hunters from Canada to Trenton. Now the government has officially canceled that proposal.

Monday afternoon, it was learned that the liberal government was unplugging the power when moving Joint Task Force 2 from Dwyer Hill to Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

The conservative government bought land north of the current 8-wing location and expropriated it from dozens of locals, including the old farmer Frank Meyers, who has since died.

In recent years, thousands of tons of rock have been moved onto the terrain, creating a roadside.

In the transition from the Harper government to the Trudeau era, the promise of federal officials was to sustain all the projects in line, including the JTF2 movement.

Expansion plans created a buzz in the Quinte community because of the economic spin-off that it would have created. It was believed that it was in the tens of millions every year.

As the project was delayed, the costs went from around $ 350 million to $ 1.2 billion.

.