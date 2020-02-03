Joint stand to “save our iron giant”

Released:

2.10

updated:

10:05

Monday, February 3, 2020

A community stands together to save a landmark that they affectionately call their protector.

People living in Gawthorpe have launched a campaign to save the village’s water tower, known locally as the Iron Giant.

The Gawthorpe water tower stands high on the highest peak.

The campaign started after Yorkshire Water confirmed it could no longer afford to service or repair the tower.

Campaign organizer Chris Burley said: “We originally planned to paint the tower, but after finding out that it needs extensive repairs that are not possible, we will now save it.”

Mr. Burley requested that the tower be added to the list. In this way, repairs can be financed.

He said: “I will do everything I can to keep the tower alive and everyone wants it to be restored.

“Everyone knows that if you shut down the M1 and see that the tower is your home, it’s an icon.”

The Gawthorpe water tower was built between 1922 and 1928 at a height of 55 m.

A Facebook group was created to advertise with hundreds of people who publish their memories of the tower.

One said, “I pass it every night, it brings back so many memories.”

Another said: “It is a landmark of Ossett. People who come to Ossett from different directions know that they are at home when they see the tower.”

“It is our iron giant – it protects and guards all of us, it has to be saved.”

Visit the Facebook page here to support the campaign or share your memories.