Join Marie Claire and Salesforce in the New Year to Build the Women Around You

We are at a crucial moment in history. Never before have the opportunities been greater for women in the world of work. Yet much remains to be done to achieve true gender equality in the workplace.

All those who lead have been influenced, helped, supported or directed in a way that allows progression and development. But for women, this path to leadership is not always as accessible, encountering challenges that men do not always face. And the effects of intersectionality present additional and unique barriers for women in underrepresented groups.

As women mobilize, campaign and work to achieve the equality they deserve, real transformation is not possible without a vital component – the alliance of others in the workplace, especially men.

It is time to stop seeing the empowerment of women at work as just a female issue. Women can only achieve gender parity in the workplace and access leadership positions if they have the support and mentorship of colleagues who understand the unique career challenges faced by women and underrepresented groups.

When we support each other, we can all prosper and succeed. Channeling the power of collaboration between our communities, our workplaces and, ultimately, our world, is really the way we will change the equation for women.

Marie Claire wants to help, so we are joining forces with our pioneering friends at Salesforce to create change.

In partnership with Salesforce, we will be organizing Building up the women around you, an inspiring roundtable live from industry experts, chaired by Marie Claire UK editor-in-chief, Andrea Thompson.

Taking place on Thursday 23 January 2020 at the Salesforce Tower in London, the live round table will examine how people of all gender identities can stand together with women to create a bold, visible and united force for gender equality – something that benefits everyone.

The Salesforce and Marie Claire event will hear men from senior positions who have nurtured female talents within their company and defended equality for all. They will discuss how Salesforce has created a more inclusive work environment through initiatives such as the annual equal pay assessment and full parental leave. We will also hear from women who have been mentored by men to support them in leadership positions and what has been most helpful in achieving their goals. Not to mention that HR managers and career psychologists will be on hand to offer their perspective on the importance of a gender-balanced workforce for office well-being and production. business.

