Join 5 Seconds of Summer’s psychedelic paradise in the “Wildflower” video

5 seconds of summer keep the C A L M train rolling. The current stop – a ‘Wildflower’ music video. 5SOS released the coronavirus quarantine slows them down because they just dropped a technical wonder from a video.

5 Seconds Of Summer released “Wildflower” as the final single from their album C A L M two days before its release on March 25.

“Wildflower” ditched the anthemic, pop-rock sound we’ve come to love from 5 Seconds Of Summer and traded it in for a sweet new 80’s whip.

The song’s catchy hook strangely omits certain words to heighten the romantic thrill. 5 Seconds Of Summer’s bass player Callum Hood discusses the idea behind it.

“We wanted to make the chorus a sort of self-picking adventure, with some words left out and then accentuated by this big stitch of synth,” Hood said. “This allows everyone to come up with their own interpretation and fill in what they think those missing texts could be.”

Originally, the music video would have a large crew and an even bigger budget. Not all dreams can come to light because the California shelters confused those plans.

So what do you do if your new album is a huge success and you can’t make a music video for a hit? All your band members are also separated in their own home. Well, you pass a green screen and a camera and of course disinfect it after every house. Then you carefully cut it together and even learn how to create new special effects.

The Wildflower video is out now! We made this at home by passing a green screen from house to house (natural disinfection) and capturing the images on our phones. @shmandeluca and @ saraheiseman2 then created all the art and edited the video. https://t.co/ngbr8BTR4x pic.twitter.com/BEBr7kqxHK

– 5 seconds of summer (@ 5SOS) April 16, 2020

The 5 Seconds Of Summer ‘Wildflower’ was directed by Andy DeLuca, who describes the process below.

“Our original plan for the Wildflower music video was a big budget, a full crew and a massive studio,” DeLuca begins. “But it was canceled because of the corona virus and we had to make something under the challenging quarantine conditions. Michael (Clifford) had a green screen in his closet, so I thought that might be enough to make something. Since the song has a fairly clear 80s / 90s tone, I came up with the idea of ​​making an 80s / 90s MTV like music video. A “music video theme music video”. The things I grew up in and loved. ‘

“So we passed on the disinfected green screen (with the help of our teammate Kat Gallagher), and everyone filmed their parts at home with an iPhone and later sent the images to me.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Eiseman and I have started making the art for the video. We quickly learned animation and made several blooming flowers and also created the trippy colored backgrounds with milk and dye. I then edited nonstop the following days / nights until my eyes bleed and the video was finished. It certainly prompted us to create something we wouldn’t normally do with just our brains and hands. “

5 Seconds Of Summer certainly embraced the lo-fi psychedelic vibes of the ’80s and’ 90s with ‘Wildflower’. Multicolored flowers, rainbows and everything else fill the video from start to finish.

Hood describes what the song means to them on the record and how the video compares.

“Wildflower was the album’s wildcard,” says Hood. “A song that opened up new avenues for this band. Most importantly, it just feels good to listen and disconnect. We really feel this video reflects that too and we hope you all enjoy it! ”

Watch the trippy new video of 5 Seconds Of Summer for ‘Wildflower’ below without further ado.

Let us know what you think of the 5 Seconds Of Summer ‘Wildflower’ video in the comments below! Don’t forget to let us know your favorite song from C A L M.

