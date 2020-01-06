Johnson's late goal helps Lightning down 5-3 for the 6th consecutive win paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Tyler Johnson scored the winner with 1:30 in regulation after Brayden Point tied the game 3-3 right before the middle of the third. Alex Killorn added an empty goal with seven seconds left.

“We knew we hadn’t played our best game yet,” said Lightning defender Kevin Shattenkirk. “It is clear that we were fighting a goal that we knew that if we went back to our principles, we would get our chances. We have been patient with it. “

The last minute of the game had fans at their feet because many believed that the senators had tied the game, but the goal was canceled because Colin White intentionally threw the puck past Curtis McElhinney, who made 25 saves.

“The moment I didn’t know the rule, I thought I’d try that instead,” White said. “Rule is a rule, so I can’t complain, but I tried and it clearly didn’t work for a purpose, but I know for the future.”

The Lightning also received goals from the second period of Carter Verhaeghe and Shattenkirk.

The Lightning dominated the game in the third and had a number of opportunities that surpassed the senators by 14-7. Point showed patience to handcuff Mark Borowiecki and hit a shot past Anderson to tie the game 3-3 in the eight minutes of the third period.

“Such a team also has so much firepower in the front and at the back and they start coming in waves in the third and pushing it is heavy,” said Borowiecki. “They have so many weapons that you just have to stand the storm and do your best not to give them a chance of the crowds. It’s kind of where they thrive. They have guys who can make plays and let things go. and unfortunately we were not tight enough in the third and they made us pay. “

Chris Tierney, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Borowiecki scored goals for the second period for the senators, while Craig Anderson made 23 saves.

Tierney missed a great opportunity in the last minute of the game in the first period, but made up for it by scoring stoning in the first minute of the second to open the score. In a strange rush Tierney’s shot went off Victor Hedman’s skate and fooled McElhinney.

The Lightning took the lead in the second by scoring twice in a span of 65 seconds. First Hedman found Verhaeghe in the slot that buried the puck in an empty cage. Then, just over a minute later, a remaining Shattenkirk grabbed a loose puck and shot it past Anderson.

Pageau equaled his career-high with his 19th of campaign on a one-timer that defeated McElhinney blocker’s side to tie the game 2-2. It was also his first power-play goal of the season.

Borowiecki gave the senators the lead with nine seconds to go in the second when he slapped the glove.

“We were pretty lethargic for the first two bouts and it was a bit run down to score that goal with eight seconds left,” admitted Lightning coach Jon Cooper. “We really didn’t get a momentum from anything, not even our power game, so we had to regroup.” We run out of there, they scored, but it was probably the best for us. “

Borowiecki, 30, has a career year and has a solid presence on the Senators blueline.

“There’s a little extra emotion when it’s a contract year for you,” said Borowiecki. “I’ve been here for a while, so you get a little excited.”

Borowiecki will become an unlimited free agent and the senators must make a decision about his future as the trade deadline approaches.

Defenseman Mike Reilly, taken over from Montreal on Thursday, made his debut for the senators.

The Lightning lost the services of Ryan McDonagh with an undisclosed injury after the first period. Cooper said McDonagh is questionable for Sunday’s game against Carolina.

Notes: Anthony Duclair of Ottawa is daily after blocking a shot in Thursday’s game against Florida … Scott Sabourin was a healthy scratch when Mikkel Boedker first entered the line-up since November 25.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 4, 2020.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press