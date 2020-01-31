Johnson welcomes the “new beginning” of the UK when the Brexit day arrives

(Shutterstock)

By JILL LAWLESS and RAF CASERT Associated Press

LONDON (AP) – Great Britain starts the day as a member of the European Union. Its status at the end of the day – as a proud nation that has reclaimed its sovereignty, or a reduced presence in Europe and the world – will still be under discussion.

The EU will have to jump back from one of its biggest setbacks in its 62-year history to confront an increasingly complicated world with a new, fervent free market competitor across the Channel.

Great Britain officially leaves the EU at 11 p.m. local time Friday, midnight in Brussels (2300 GMT, 18:00 EST). The departure comes 3½ years after the country with a margin of 52% -48% voted to run away from the club to which it had joined in 1973.

It is the first time that a country has left the EU, and many in the block ruined the day. In Brussels, EU President Ursula von der Leyen complained that “if the sun rises tomorrow a new chapter for our union of 27 will begin.”

But she warned that the Brexit day would mean a big loss for the UK and said the island nation is moving towards a lonely life. “Strength is not in beautiful isolation, but in our unique union.” Newspapers across the continent marked the departure with headlines “Adieu to Europe” and “Goodbye!” Next to a Union Jack flag.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet his cabinet in the morning in the pro-Brexit city of Sunderland, in north-east England. He is scheduled to deliver a television address to the country an hour before departure and call Brexit “no end but a start”.

According to his office, he will describe it as “a moment of true national renewal and change.”

The government hopes that the moment will be marked in a dignified, non-triumphal way, with red, white and blue lights illuminating government buildings and a countdown clock projected on the Prime Minister’s 10 Downing St. residence.

Some Brexit supporters will hold rawer parties. Arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage and his band of devotees gather for patriotic songs and speeches at Parliament Square in London to mark a moment that even Farage sometimes doubted.

Others don’t want to indulge in festivities. Lawyer Alice Cole-Roberts said Friday morning that she expects “more and more frustration” as the Brexit unfolds.

“It’s a very sad day,” she said. “I am very upset that we are leaving the European Union and I just wish it did not happen.”

Over the next 11 months, the EU and Great Britain will compete against each other as they try to conclude a trade and security deal as part of their new relationship.

“It is clear that the EU will be united in defending its interests,” said von der Leyen. “For all third countries, the rule is that only by recognizing the EU rules for the internal market can you reap the benefits.” Great Britain has already sworn that it will not agree to follow an EU rules book in exchange for unrestricted trade.

“As good friends, we can be tough and honest in negotiations,” she said.

Britain was never a genuine EU member, but leaving the bloc was for a long time regarded as a side idea. It gradually gained strength within the conservative party, which has a wing of fierce “euroskeptics” – opponents of EU membership. Former Prime Minister David Cameron finally agreed to hold a referendum and said he wanted to settle the issue once and for all.

It didn’t go that way. Since the 2016 vote, the United Kingdom has had difficult negotiations with the EU, which finally reached a deal for divorce conditions at the end of last year. But Britain is arguably leaving the block as divided as it was on the referendum day.

In general, the large cities of Great Britain voted to stay in the EU, while small cities voted to leave. England and Wales supported the Brexit, while Northern Ireland and Scotland voted to stay.

In Brussels, Brexit-supporting legislators in the European Parliament made the best of their last day, on their way to the sound of bagpipes, with luggage in hand, to take the high-speed train from Eurostar back to London.

In Edinburgh, the EU flag will not be dropped outside the Scottish Parliament on Friday evening. That’s what the legislators voted to keep it as a symbol of their opposition to Brexit. The pro-EU government of Scotland will also illuminate two government buildings on Friday in the blue and yellow EU flag.

Mike Brexit secretary Mike Russell urged the EU to “leave a light on Scotland” so that it could eventually return. The ruling Scottish national party wants Scotland to become an independent EU country, separate from the United Kingdom.

“It’s a grim fact that we’re leaving tomorrow, dragged against our will, despite the clear instruction from the Scottish people,” Russell said Thursday.

London, where more than 1 million EU citizens live, also voted in favor of staying in the bloc. Mayor Sadiq Khan, who linked the Brexit vote to an increase in xenophobic abuse, said that the capital of Great Britain would remain “a truly global, European city”.

“We remain a beacon for progressive ideas, for liberal values ​​and for decency and diversity,” Khan said in a statement. “And we continue to welcome people from all over the world, regardless of the color of their skin, the color of their passport or the colors of their national flag.”

The departure of Great Britain is a historic moment, but it only marks the end of the first phase of the Brexit saga. When the British wake up on Saturday, they will notice little change. The United Kingdom and the EU have given themselves a “transition period” of 11 months – during which the United Kingdom will continue to follow the rules of the bloc – to conclude new agreements on trade, security and many other areas.

The negotiations start in March and the first signs are not encouraging.

The Johnson government hopes to conclude a deal with the EU alongside a free trade agreement with the United States. That is probably also controversial. Opposition politicians are already concerned about issues ranging from food safety standards – especially the American practice of washing chicken with chlorine to kill germs – to drug prices.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who met Johnson on Thursday in London, said the US would “put Britain first” in its trade relations after the Brexit.

Associated Press writers Matthew Lee and Jo Kearney have contributed. Casert applied from Brussels

