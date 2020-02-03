Johnson in the UK talks loudly about trade; EU demands fishing rights paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“The question is whether we can negotiate a trade relationship with the EU that is comparable to that of Canada – or more like that of Australia,” Johnson said.

Australian-style trading would mean a range of new rates and other barriers between the UK and the EU, its closest neighbor and largest trading partner.

B arnier also emphasized that the 27 remaining EU countries would not agree to a UK trade agreement only to prevent a costly, chaotic end of the transition period at the end of the year. He said that the EU will link any access to its market for British products directly to the access EU boats get to British waters.

“We are in favor of free trade, but we will not be naive,” Barnier said. “If the request is to have broad access to a market of 450 million European consumers, no rates, no quotas. That will not happen for nothing, or in whatever form. “

Barnier ruined the short transition of just 11 months to get a comprehensive deal and said the EU will continue to prepare for a no deal. “If we can’t make it before the end of the year, there will be a broad cliff,” Barnier said.

He said it was “in the interest of British and European fishermen to have mutual access to our territorial waters and our markets.”

“That fishing agreement will be inextricably linked to the trade agreement,” he said.

In their divorce agreement, Great Britain and the EU agreed to “enter into an ambitious, broad, deep and flexible partnership”, including a free trade agreement and security and other areas agreements. They gave themselves 11 months to do it. A “transitional period” after the Brexit, in which relations remain essentially unchanged, runs until the end of 2020. The rest of this year the UK will continue to follow EU rules, although it no longer has any impact on the EU decision- to make.

Britain says it wants a “Canada-style” free trade agreement with the EU for both goods and services. But it is adamant that it does not agree to follow the entire book of the EU in exchange for unrestricted trade, because it wants to be free to diverge to make other new deals around the world.

The bloc maintains that there cannot be a trade agreement unless Britain agrees on a “level playing field” and does not undermine EU rules, in particular in the areas of environmental protection, workers’ rights and health and safety standards.

Johnson doubled Britain’s strong position.

The prime minister chose to give his speech at the Painted Hall of Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich on the River Thames, a place steeped in Britain’s military glory. The huge hall, covered with paintings that glorify the British achievement, is where Admiral Horatio Nelson was able to survive after his death in the Battle of Trafalgar against the navy of France and Spain in 1805.

“There is no need for a free trade agreement to accept EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment or the like, no more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules,” he said. “The UK will maintain the highest standards in these areas – better, in many ways, than those of the EU – without the need for a treaty. And it is vital to emphasize this now. “

It is a message that is as much aimed at a domestic audience as it is at the bloc, but EU leaders are unlikely to be impressed by what they will see as British intransigence and wishful thinking.

Formal trade negotiations will only start next month after they have been approved by the remaining 27 EU countries.

EU leaders have repeatedly warned that the timetable is tight to close any kind of deal. Free trade agreements usually last for years. The deal between the EU and Canada, which the British government cites as a model, took seven years to negotiate.

If there is no deal by the end of 2020, and the UK refuses to extend the negotiation period, Britain faces an abrupt, disruptive economic break with the bloc – with rates and other trade barriers immediately imposed between the UK and the EU.

That prospect alerts many companies, especially in sectors such as the automotive industry, which depend on the easy flow of parts across borders.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

Jill Lawless and Raf Casert, The Associated Press