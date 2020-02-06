Johnny Sexton defends Conor Murray before meeting in Wales

Irish captain Johnny Sexton defended his full-back Conor Murray ahead of the duel with reigning Wales champions in the Guinness Six Nations.

The Munster Scrum Half was selected again to start with John Cooney on the bench on Saturday when visiting the Grand Slam winners at Aviva Stadium.

Sexton says it is difficult to find space to create opportunities internationally:

“If these opportunities come up or if they come up, I’m sure he’ll be ready. But I don’t think they did last week. Some of it was the pace of the ball.

“We played a lot of unstructured game.

“You know that this phase of the game we were in, leaving the sideline, was recalled for a handicap penalty, we probably could have tried it and it was a pretty good game.

“Conor has scope to shoot, but international rugby isn’t always open.

“It’s not like provincial rugby or some Heineken Cup games. It’s a real friendly rugby game. Last week was a real friendly.”

At today’s press conference in Abbotstown, the Leinster outsider added that Murray’s skills have made him an outstanding man in big games:

“The biggest problem for Conor is that he had those games in which he tore up the All Blacks in Chicago, but then you become a highlighted man.

“Then the room isn’t there sometimes. It’s not as easy as’ why didn’t it work? He didn’t do it in this game. He played well. I saw his game against the Ospreys, he played well. He has played.” very good last week. I am sure he will play well again this week. “

Everyone is in our team.

