Johnny Manziel: XFL will fit in the middle of the season

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The XFL didn’t want Johnny Manziel.

“I would argue that the players we have are better, to be honest. Johnny has his own story and we have CFL coaches who have seen him up close, ”XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck told the Tampa Bay Times.

“I think the guys we have on our teams are the best 560 who don’t play in the National Football League.”

Obviously, the star quarterback doesn’t want the XFL either. Manziel replied after being asked by a fan if he would be playing in the Xtreme Football League, saying, “Just don’t play for another league that comes up in the middle of the season.”

I’m not good enough, do you remember? https://t.co/iAXNar29nh

– Johnny Manziel (@ JManziel2) February 8, 2020

ComebackSZN is still alive if you don’t know it. Just don’t play for another league that will beat you in the middle of the season

– Johnny Manziel (@ JManziel2) February 8, 2020

After the CFL forced the Montreal Alouettes to release Manziel and informed all of its member clubs that they would not sign a contract for the double-threat quarterback, he briefly joined the now-defunct Alliance of American Football. But Manziel has not been in football since then, even though many people believed that the XFL could be a place for the battered quarterback.

Born in Texas, Texas signed with Hamilton in May 2018, where he worked briefly with Houston Roughnecks’ current head coach, June Jones. Jeremiah Masoli opened this season with a hot hand and put Manziel on the clipboard. The Ticats exchanged the famous QB with the Alouettes in a blockbuster deal when Montreal sent Jamaican Westeral, recipient Chris Williams and two first-round draft picks to Hamilton in exchange for Manziel with the offensive linemen Tony Washington and Landon Rice.

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Alouettes made the deal that Manziel would be their starting quarter back. But his 2-6 win-loss record as a starter in Montreal was disappointing, especially when you consider that the original salary issue should be comparable to what Hamilton had paid for his QB in recent years, even though he was on didn’t have much success in the field.

If I never pick up a ball again, that’s all love. I was the brightest and most reliable college football player who ever did this. Has done things my way and taken it further than I could ever imagine. The game gave me life and I will be grateful forever

– Johnny Manziel (@ JManziel2) February 8, 2020

Manziel has been a football-free agent since preparing for the Memphis Express. However, Manziel’s presence in insurance sales could be lucrative because it can exercise its celebrity status instead of doing the work required to be productive in a professional football league.