Johnny Gaudreau scores game winner for Flames in victory over Wild

CALGARY – Cam Talbot dominated a duel with a goal and Johnny Gaudreau scored the game winner for the Calgary Flames in a 2-1 win over Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Talbot declined 42 shots for back-to-back victories after its 32-save performance in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

“His positioning and his expectations are now very good,” said Flames head coach Geoff Ward. “I’m sure he is seeing something as big as a bee moving for him (or) for him right now.

“Every time you can hold a pretty good hockey team against one goal, it’s good to take it. The fact that we’ve been able to do it two consecutive games is fun.”

Derek Ryan also scored for the Flames (24-17-5) in their fourth consecutive victory.

Mats Zuccarello went against the Wild (20-16-6), who are 1-3-1 in their last five.

Goalkeeper Alex of Minnesota, Stalock, had 35 saves in the loss and an assist on Zuccarello’s goal.

“There was a lot of action on both ends,” Talbot said. “Stalock also played very well.

“I thought we could have had a few more (goals), but those games are always fun when the other man saves a lot and you know you have to answer right away.”

Calgary remained third in the Pacific Division with the Edmonton Oilers, who were 4-2 winners of the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

The Flames will be home at the Oilers on Saturday.

“We still have four games for the (all-star) break,” Talbot commented.

“We are trying to separate ourselves from teams below us and capture the teams above us. These games are going to be huge and it’s fun to merge a few here.”

Minnesota surpassed Calgary 29-20 in the last 40 minutes of the game, but could not solve Talbot even with Stalock pulled for an additional attacker at the end of the game.

“You can’t afford to miss as many Grade A opportunities as we missed,” said Wild coach Bruce Boudreau. “Talbot was good, but there were so many we just missed.

“There was no doubt that Talbot could see it, he made it, but certainly after the second half of the second period when they took the two in one lead, they had few chances and we had a lot.”

Gaudreau scored the final winner of the game at 9:38 of the second period on a give and go with Sean Monahan.

Gaudreau collected the Monahan pass with his right skate blade and defeated Stalock with a quick-release pulse shot from the slot.

The left wing has six points in its last five games.

“Opportunities for both teams,” Gaudreau said. “For me personally, I would like to see that we score a few more goals, but their goalie played well and so did ours.”

With a 1-0 deficit and a 17-14 score after the first period, Zuccarello even pulled the visitors 38 seconds into the second.

From behind his own net, Stalock threw the puck ice cream to Zuccarello at the blue line of Calgary for an escape.

The Norwegian defeated Talbot with a high pulse shot. Stalock collected his fourth career assistant.

Ryan van Calgary slapped Noah Hanifin up for a power-play goal at 4:39 of the opening period.

The Wild is at home in the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.