Johnny Gaudreau scores game winner for Flames in 2-1 win over Wild | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Calgary goalkeeper Cam Talbot made 42 saves for back-to-back victories. He struck 32 shots in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Mats Zuccarello went against the Wild (20-16-6), who are 1-3-1 in their last five.

Goalkeeper Alex Stalock stopped 35 saves in the loss and an assist on Zuccarello’s goal.

Gaudreau scored the final winner of the game at 9:38 of the second period on a give and go with Sean Monahan.

Gaudreau collected the Monahan pass with his right skate blade and defeated Stalock with a quick release wrist from the slot.

With a 1-0 deficit and a 17-14 score after the first period, Zuccarello even pulled the visitors 38 seconds into the second.

From behind his own net, Stalock threw the puck ice cream to Zuccarello at the blue line of Calgary for an escape.

The Norwegian hit Talbot with a high pulse shot. Stalock collected his fourth career assistant.

Ryan hit Noah Hanifin up for a power-play goal at 4:39 of the opening period.

The Wild is at home in the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press