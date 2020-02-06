John Turturro returns as Jesus in Trailer for ‘Big Lebowski’ Spin-Off

John Turturro takes his role as The great Lebowski’s bowling alley arch enemy, Jesus Quintana, in the new trailer for the spin-off film, The Jesus is rolling, on February 28. Along with starring in the film, Turturro wrote and directed it.

The trailer opens with Jesus coming out of jail and the director, played by Christopher Walken, who tells him that he has one ‘strike’ left before he is locked up forever (hurray for bowling). Outside the prison, Jesus reunites with his best friend Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and the two embark on an adventure full of minor crimes and bizarre flirtation (in this way the film doubles as a tribute to the French cult classic from 1974, Going places).

The hijinks in the trailer start well when Jesus and Petey try to steal a car that belongs to a character played by Jon Hamm, who then shoots Petey in the ass as he tries to run away. Elsewhere, Jesus and Petey rob convenience stores, engage in a gang with a woman named Marie (Audrey Tautou), and expand their colorful crew by partnering with characters played by Pete Davidson and a cannon Susan Sarandon.