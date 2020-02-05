John Travolta goes to star alongside Kevin Hart in Quibi series ‘Die Hart’

John Travolta will teach Kevin Hart how to become an action movie star in the upcoming Quibi action comedy series Die Hart.

Travolta will play alongside Hart in Die Hart – previously called Action Scene – which follows the comedian as a fictional version of himself who is tired of playing jokes. When an A-list director gives Hart the opportunity to become a leading actor before he can even be considered to play the role, Hart must first train at the world’s largest actress star school run by a “crazy” teacher (Travolta) ). Hart is then confronted with various hilariously exaggerated action scenes as he strives to overcome his fears and to conquer his dream role of his life.

Die Hart is directed by Eric Appel and written by Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad. Hart will serve as executive producer alongside Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley and Jeff Clanagan. The president of Laugh Out Loud and Hart’s business partner will also serve as a producer.

The upcoming action comedy series is the first of several series produced by Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network in collaboration with Quibi. The streaming service of the network, set on April 6, contains teaser trailers with content, with episodes of up to 10 minutes. More details (and images) finally appear on Quibi’s projects in development, including other series of notable talent such as Steven Spielberg, Dwyane Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Zac Efron, Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba.

Quibi is led by former DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, the platform continues to attract numerous A-list talents.