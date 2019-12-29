John Tortorella destroys officials, NHL despotrica, leaves the press conference

Loading...

John Tortorella He didn't hold back in his post-game press conference after the Blue Jackets' 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Sunday night.

The Blue Jackets led 2-0 after the first two periods, and the Blackhawks tied the game with two goals in the third period. There was an arrest at the last minute of the regulation when the Blackhawks were caught with too many men, and the officer blew the whistle with 19.2 remaining on the clock. However, an extra second and one tenth were allowed to mark the clock before it stopped.

The Blue Jackets seemed to score in the final moments of the regulation, but it was determined after a review that the disc crossed the goal line just after the clock reached zero. The Blue Jackets could have benefited from the additional 1.1 seconds that disappeared from the clock.

After an extra period of time without scoring, the game went into shooting. Blue Jackets goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo he was injured in the first attempt he faced in the shooting, and Elvis Merzlikins entered cold to finish, and lost the game, allowing a goal to Patrick Kane in the only attempt he faced.

Tortorella opened his post-game press conference with his thoughts on the series of events, and left without taking further questions.

"Then, the whistle sounds at 19.2 on the clock," he said. "For some reason, the clock is running out a second and tenth to 18.1. For some reason, I don't have a damn idea. Instead of resetting the clock, (officials) tell our captain, & # 39; we're not going to do it. & # 39; Toronto doesn't intervene, the referees don't do their damn job.

"Now, we lose the game and lose our goalkeeper," Tortorella continued, banging his hand on his podium to emphasize. "So, the chain of events, if it was done right, we didn't lose our goalie and we won the hockey game. All this damn technology, right? Technology, and doing things right, the stubbornness of officials tonight." and the league and Toronto, however, are supposed to work, fuck us! It's ridiculous. I'm not asking any questions. "

You can see his comments here:

John Tortorella analyzes the references and the NHL review process before leaving his press conference pic.twitter.com/1USZBloGv6

– Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 30, 2019

