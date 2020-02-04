John Olerud, head of the 2020 class of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, Justin Morneau

Justin Morneau and John Olerud (file photos)

Two first star baseball men emphasize the 2020 induction class of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

Justin Morneau and former Blue Jay John Olerud will participate in a national ball sanctuary during a ceremony on June 20 in St. Marys together with former Toronto relief pitcher Duane Ward and old Montreal Expos broadcaster Jacques Doucet.

Justin Morneau of the Minnesota Twins (file photo)

Morneau, from New Westminster, B.C., was a four-fold all-star with the Minnesota Twins and won the 2006 American League MVP, still the only Canadian in history to earn that honor. He played in 14 big league-seasons and is in second place among Canadians in career RBIs (985), third in hits (1,603) and doubles (349) and fourth in home runs (247).

He is the only Canadian who wins the Home Run Derby and achieves the performance during the All-Star Game 2008.

Olerud was part of the two World Series championship teams of Blue Jays and is the only player in franchise history who won the American League Batch Title (.363 in 1993). He played in 920 games during eight seasons in Toronto, first-rate all-time in on-base percentage (.395), second in intentional walk (87), fourth in walk (514) and sixth in batting average (.293).

In 17 big league-seasons, he was a double all-star, triple Gold Glove winner and finished with a batting average of .295, .398 on base percentage and 2,239 hits.

Toronto Blue Jays John Olerud (file photo)

Ward spent nine seasons as a setup man and closer to the Jays, and appeared in 452 games (the second most in franchise history) and finished second in saves (121) and games (266). In eight World Series games, he set a 3-0 record with a 1.13 earned average with 13 strikeouts and two saves.

Doucet, who won the Jack Graney Award from the Hall in 2004, was the radio voice of the French broadcasts of the Expos for 33 years and called more than 5,500 Major League matches. When the Expos left for Washington in 2004, he continued his broadcasting career with the independent Quebec Capitales of the Can-Am League of 2006-11.

