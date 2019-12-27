John Mulaney has ended a story about the day "Chappelle & # 39; s Show"

Loading...

Everyone starts somewhere, but not everyone gets a good story from their humble beginnings. John Mulaney does it. During a section of Netflix & # 39; How I Got Started (recorded by Entertainment Weekly), the comic, the Big Mouth voice, and the youngest child star appeared in its backstory, which included a side trip to Comedy Central. And while his temporary life sounds as terrible and bleak as that of others, he came out with a good anecdote that Dave Chappelle was involved in.

Young Mulaney cut his teeth as an assistant to the Head of Development, but was also sometimes the assistant to the Head of Comedy Central. While working in the latter position, he was the one who answered a famous call: the one that Dave called Chappelle's team to tell the best buddy that he had made it to South Africa and gave up on his successful Chappelle & # 39; s show had its peak in popularity. At the time, the big leaders were in the middle of the meeting.

"They said," You have to interrupt the meeting and let them know, "Mulaney recalled." I thought, "Well, Dave Chappelle is gone." Initially, the Comedy Central heads misinterpreted his words and thought he meant he be late, which he did often, usually three or four hours.

However, this was not the usual delay. When they noticed that Chappelle had disappeared, they almost flew him to Los Angeles to get the physical copies of the little Chappelle photo of the canceled third season, and then back to New York.

It was a good story, but in the end it reminded Mulaney that he was wasting his precious time. "So that was interesting," he said, "but it felt like an obstacle to being a comedian."

You can see Mulaney talking about it above, with the relevant bit beginning around the 2:30 mark. You can also get involved and hear him talk again about overcoming adolescent alcohol and drug problems and even call Talking Heads frontman David Byrne no less than an influence on his stand-up style.

