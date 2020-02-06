John Mulaney, Daniel Craig will host ‘Saturday Night Live’ again

Watch who returns to Studio 8H!

On Thursday, NBC announced the hosts and musical guests of Saturday Night Live for two more episodes of season 45. February 29, former writer and dual host John Mulaney appears alongside David Byrne, the musician of Talking Heads. Byrne recently worked with Mulaney for a segment called “Paper-mache time with David Byrne” in John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch of Netflix.

On March 7, No Time To Die star Daniel Craig will perform for the second time with two-time musical guest The Weeknd, whose next studio album is expected later this year.

Mulaney’s SNL performance requires that he reschedule an upcoming performance in Toronto (a sold-out program that has been rescheduled several times) until April 10. The comedian apologized for the delay and tweeted the following letter from SNL maker Lorne Michaels:

My fellow Canadians,

I hope you forgive John Mulaney for rescheduling his February 28 show in Toronto so he can organize Saturday Live that weekend.

I think, given the state of affairs in this country, the need for John is now greater in New York.

John was fully prepared for Toronto and regrets having to postpone it for the third time, but he was drafted by SNL. Yes, we still have the concept here.

He just does his duty, and there’s nothing more Canadian than that.

My apologies,

Lorne Michaels

A letter from Lorne Michaels to the residents of Toronto.

I’m terribly sorry to reschedule the show.

It has now been moved to 10 April. I’ll be there no matter what. I love you Toronto. I am also afraid of Lorne, so I do what he says. pic.twitter.com/NIuZeWSmu6

– John Mulaney (@mulaney) February 6, 2020

Saturday Night Live is broadcast on Saturday at 11.30 a.m. ET.

. (TagsToTranslate) SNL