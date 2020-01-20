John Millman's wise advice for Alex de Minaur

“But on the other hand, you have to take out the positive and probably realize that he will get at least 10 more of these. We’ll see a lot more of Alex. That’s the kind of character he is.

“He handles adversity pretty well and is hard as nails. I’m sure if it were his own opinion he would probably play out here. But he made the smart move. I know what it’s like through significant ones Playing injuries and what. ” you don’t want to make it worse ‘

Millman said de Minaur took the news seriously after playing the best career tennis in two great sets against Rafael Nadal in the ATP Cup semi-final.

“When you are young, you take it pretty hard. And the way he played – I saw firsthand how hard he worked,” said Millman.

“He is everything I admire about someone and I find it disappointing.

“But I have no doubt that he jumps back quickly. He is a good boy and he has a really good head on his shoulders.

John Millman is ready for a run at the Australian Open.Credit: Chris Hopkins

“He’s got a really good team in Spain so they can fix him up. He’ll be back and ready to go sooner rather than later.”

“He is a smart move and the good news for tennis fans in this country is that we will see a lot more of Alex sooner rather than later.”