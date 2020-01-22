John Millman wants to annoy Roger Federer again

Millman takes a couple of selfies with the fans after winning the second round. Credit: Getty Images

Millman said he felt more comfortable in this match against Federer than when he beat him in 2018.

“When I went to New York and went to this slam, I was really worried,” he said. “I actually played, I thought, pretty average tennis. Really very stressful. I moved out two weeks ago, I had a back problem.”

“In terms of my performance, this year has been really great. I’ve won a lot of games in 2020. I think it’s really cool to have so much momentum.”

“To be honest, you never really know until you go out onto the field and hit the first few balls, try to find your way as early as possible because these guys are such good leaders.

“If lightning strikes twice, I wouldn’t say no to that.”

Federer remembers that he was “smashed against the wall” when the US Open lost to Millman due to the hot conditions.

Federer plays a backhand in an easy win against Filip Krajinovic.

“I don’t know anything remotely close to these circumstances,” said Federer on Wednesday. “I was just happy that it was over. I never had. I would rather go back in time if I could play this match again …

“But I don’t have that feeling about this game. I was just happy that the US Open was over and I could concentrate on other things, recover, all of that.”

Federer said he believed loss was a combination of many things that had gone wrong that day, adding that his opponent was “ready and tough as nails”.

“Look, I don’t regret it. In a way, I tried to prepare for the US Open as much as possible. I also tried everything in the game myself. It just wasn’t meant for that day. I hit the target.” I tried to find out as long as I could. I still had my chances, so it was a hard loss.

“In the end, it was one that I quickly forgot.”

But the win was not one that Millman forgot.

“The way I see it, you take a couple of snapshots, you have a few of those memorable moments when you hopefully finish playing tennis and think it was pretty cool. That was one of those moments. That was one. ” “Of those really special nights in Arthur Ashe that were full there,” said Millman.

“I played really, really great tennis. He probably didn’t play his best tennis. I managed to do something that not many people thought I could do. It was a great experience.”

“But I know that doesn’t really count now. It’s probably the toughest test in tennis (to play Federer). I think a lot of people think he’s one of the best, if not the best, who ever played the game Has.” , “

Millman joked that he could try to get the game away from the Rod Laver Arena so that there would be a larger crowd of hooligans behind him. This is extremely unlikely, although Federer said he would play the Australian in every seat.

“I consider myself very much myself and I think the people who know me know that I’m just a typical Australian. So I’m one of the people. People get the passports and people go to these dishes, Said Millman.

“Look, I know it’s a bit corporate with Rod Laver, but it’s still a pretty cool place to play on.”

